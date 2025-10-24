St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI-Drugs, LSA and Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4009460

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/24/2025 at 1238 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pettyco Junction St. Johnsbury, VT

ACCUSED: Danial Powers

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VIOLATION: DUI – Drugs, Leaving the Scene of an Accident (LSA), Arrest on In-state Warrant.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a vehicle being operated erratically on Interstate 91 and had crashed into a guardrail before exiting onto Interstate 93. Troopers located the vehicle near Pettyco Junction in the Town of St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Troopers spoke with the operator of the vehicle who was identified as Danial Powers (44) of Derby, VT. While speaking with Powers, indicators of impairment were detected. Further investigation revealed, Powers also had an In-state Warrant for his arrest for failure to appear. Powers was arrested and was then transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Powers was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 10/27/2025 at 1230 hours and was held at the Northeastern Correctional Complex for lack of $200.00 bail. Powers was also issued a separate citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 01/26/2026 at 0830 hours for the offenses of DUI- Drugs and LSA.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/27/2025 at 1230 PM and 01/26/2026 at 0830 AM

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NECC

BAIL: $200.00

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

(802) 748-3111