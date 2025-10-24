Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,340 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,852 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks/Robbery Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident- Request for information

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B4007674

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Lauren Ronan                          

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: October 23rd, 2025, approximately 2140 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mountain Merchant, 2384 Killington Rd, Killington, VT

VIOLATION: Robbery

 

 

VICTIM: Donald Billings, Owner, Mountain Merchant, Killington VT

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On October 23rd, 2025, at approximately 2140 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to the Mountain Merchant Convenience Store in the Town of Killington for a report of a robbery.  An unarmed male, wearing a mask, entered the store and demanded that the store employee open the register.  The suspect left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes.  The Vermont State Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is requested to call the Vermont State Police Rutland barracks at 802-773-9101(option 8). People can also submit tips anonymously by visiting https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rutland Barracks/Robbery Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more