Rutland Barracks/Robbery Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident- Request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B4007674

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Lauren Ronan

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: October 23rd, 2025, approximately 2140 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mountain Merchant, 2384 Killington Rd, Killington, VT

VIOLATION: Robbery

VICTIM: Donald Billings, Owner, Mountain Merchant, Killington VT

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 23rd, 2025, at approximately 2140 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to the Mountain Merchant Convenience Store in the Town of Killington for a report of a robbery. An unarmed male, wearing a mask, entered the store and demanded that the store employee open the register. The suspect left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes. The Vermont State Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is requested to call the Vermont State Police Rutland barracks at 802-773-9101(option 8). People can also submit tips anonymously by visiting https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.