Rutland Barracks/Robbery Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident- Request for information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4007674
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Lauren Ronan
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: October 23rd, 2025, approximately 2140 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mountain Merchant, 2384 Killington Rd, Killington, VT
VIOLATION: Robbery
VICTIM: Donald Billings, Owner, Mountain Merchant, Killington VT
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 23rd, 2025, at approximately 2140 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to the Mountain Merchant Convenience Store in the Town of Killington for a report of a robbery. An unarmed male, wearing a mask, entered the store and demanded that the store employee open the register. The suspect left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes. The Vermont State Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is requested to call the Vermont State Police Rutland barracks at 802-773-9101(option 8). People can also submit tips anonymously by visiting https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
