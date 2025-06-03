Early Warning Labs CEO Represents U.S. Private Sector at UNDRR Global Platform in Geneva

Josh Bashioum, CEO of Early Warning Labs, represents U.S. private sector at UNDRR’s Global Platform, advancing global early warning systems.

This is about saving lives through cooperation. Innovation in the private sector can accelerate impact when paired with strong public partnerships.” — Josh Bashioum

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Josh Bashioum, Founder and CEO of Early Warning Labs (EWL), is representing the United States private sector this week at the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR)’s Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction 2025 in Geneva, Switzerland. Bashioum joins global leaders, policymakers, and scientists to support the UN’s Early Warnings For All (EW4All) initiative—aimed at closing the global early warning gap by 2027.As an official delegate, Bashioum is contributing U.S. private sector perspectives on effective public-private partnerships and commercial innovations in multi-hazard early warning systems. His participation highlights the growing role of commercial technology in achieving resilient, people-centered warning systems across the globe.Early Warning Labs is a recognized leader in earthquake early warning systems and the largest provider of commercial earthquake alerts in the United States. The company currently protects critical infrastructure across California, Oregon, and Washington states. EWL’s alerting technologies are deployed across fire departments, government facilities, transportation systems, seaports, hospitals and medical centers, public school systems, and more—providing real-time protection for over one million users daily.“This is about saving lives and building stronger systems through cooperation,” said Bashioum. “At Early Warning Labs, we’ve seen how innovation in the private sector can accelerate impact when paired with strong public partnerships. I’m honored to share lessons learned and help scale these solutions worldwide.”Bashioum is attending thematic sessions throughout the Global Early Warnings for All Multi-Stakeholder Forum, including discussions on science and technology in early warning, governance models, and sustainable investment in resilience systems.For more information about Early Warning Labs or to discuss how your organization can benefit from early warning solutions, visit www.earlywarninglabs.com

