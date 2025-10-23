Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law Celebrates Community with $4,000 Thanksgiving Giveaway

2025 Thanksgiving Giveaway

20 Texas residents will win $200 gift cards to help make their holiday celebrations more meaningful and stress-free

We're honored to play a small part in helping Texas families create lasting memories around the dinner table.” — Terry Bryant, founder, Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As families across Texas prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law is proud to continue its tradition of community giving with the firm's 2025 Thanksgiving Giveaway. This year's initiative will provide 20 Texas residents with $200 gift cards to help make their holiday celebrations more meaningful and stress-free.

The annual giveaway reflects the firm's deep commitment to supporting Texas communities and recognizing the importance of family gatherings during the Thanksgiving season. Each winner will receive a $200 gift card that can be used to enhance their holiday experience, whether for groceries, entertaining supplies, or other Thanksgiving essentials.

"Every year, we look forward to this opportunity to give back to the communities that have supported us," said Terry Bryant, founder of Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law. "Thanksgiving represents a time for gratitude, reflection, and coming together with those we care about most. We're honored to play a small part in helping Texas families create lasting memories around the dinner table."

The giveaway is designed to ease the financial burden that can come with holiday preparations, allowing families to focus on what truly matters – spending quality time together and expressing gratitude for life's blessings.

Texas residents aged 18 and older are eligible to participate in the 2025 Thanksgiving Giveaway. The entry period begins October 22, 2025, and runs through 10:00 AM CT on November 19, 2025. To enter, complete the Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway registration form. Each person may submit one entry for the random drawing.

Winners will be selected through a random drawing process and will be notified by November 20, 2025, giving them time to use their gift cards for Thanksgiving preparations.

About Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law

Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law is a Houston-based personal injury law firm handling serious injury and wrongful death claims, including motor vehicle accidents. As a former judge, Terry Bryant is well-known and highly respected in the legal field and uniquely positioned to understand how to get clients the justice and compensation they deserve. Since 1985, Terry Bryant has secured over $1 billion in gross recoveries for injury victims. For more information about the firm, visit Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law or follow them on Facebook to stay updated on future giveaways

