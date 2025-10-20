State disciplines health care providers (10-20-2025)

For immediate release: October 20, 2025 (25-126)

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. The site includes information about a health care provider's license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Benton County

In September 2025 the Department of Health amended the charges against massage therapist Kyle Stephen Pierce (MA60216293). In July 2025, Pierce pled guilty to four counts of indecent liberties, a class B felony, for allegedly inappropriately touching multiple clients during massage sessions.

Clark County

In September 2025 the Department of Health withdrew its statement of charges against substance use disorder professional and mental health counselor associate Matthew James Wilson (CP60390992, MC60703724). Wilson must comply with the terms of an informal disposition, including contacting a monitoring program to determine if participation is required.

Douglas County

In August 2025 the Department of Health denied Alicia Lee Walker’s (ST61658517) application for a surgical technologist credential. In July 2024, Walker entered a stipulation to informal disposition that placed terms and conditions on her certified medical assistant credential.

King County

In September 2025 the Department of Health permanently ordered Elizabeth Aleman to cease and desist from the practice of massage therapy and medicine until she obtains proper licensure or meets an exemption. Aleman, who has never held massage therapist or physician credentials, owns a business offering noninvasive body contouring services. The department made multiple attempts to serve cease-and-desist documents in May and August 2025, and Aleman has not responded. Aleman must also pay a $1,000 fine.

In September 2025 the Dental Quality Assurance Commission released dental assistant Patricia Lillian Marquart (D160029335) from the terms and conditions of her 2023 agreed order on reinstatement and terminated monitoring.

In September 2025 the Department of Health terminated the probation on MaLeigha Miller’s (CO61211020, MC61207378) substance use disorder professional trainee and mental health counselor associate credentials.

Pierce County

In September 2025 the Department of Health charged massage therapist Jennifer Diana Ortiz (MA00020960) with unprofessional conduct. Between June 2020 and April 2024, Ortiz allegedly practiced massage therapy without a license. In April 2024, the department opened a case for unlicensed practice, and in August 2024, Ortiz submitted an expired credential activation application for her massage therapy credential.

Snohomish County

In September 2025 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Xandra Lee Abram’s (CO61429908) substance use disorder professional trainee credential.

In September 2025 the Veterinary Board of Governors terminated the probation on Susan Carroll Connor’s (VT00003002) veterinarian credential and terminated monitoring.

In September 2025 the Department of Health charged certified nursing assistant Shari Arvilla Lambertz (NC60078638) with unprofessional conduct. Lambertz failed to disclose a 2006 gross-misdemeanor conviction for third-degree malicious mischief on her reactivation application.

In August 2025 the Department of Health denied Dylan Wayne Vanosdol’s (CG61612282) application for an agency affiliated counselor credential. In June 2022, Vanosdol was convicted of controlled substances homicide and violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, class B felonies. In December 2022, he was convicted of second-degree identity theft, a class C felony, and third-degree theft, a gross misdemeanor.