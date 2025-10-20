Public Input Meeting - Minot

About the Project

The public input meeting is to discuss the proposed reconstruction of 3rd Street from 5th Avenue SE to 1st Avenue Northeast, and Central Avenue from 3rd Street Northeast to 4th Street Northeast.

Meeting Information

In-Person Option:

When: Thursday, November 20th from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Formal Presentation: 7 p.m.

Where: Minot City Hall Council Chambers, 10 3rd Ave SW, Minot, ND.

Ways to Submit a Comment

Email Matt.Kinsella@apexenggroup.com with "Public Input Meeting - PCN 24411/24601” in the subject line.

Mail your comments to 4733 Amber Valley Pkwy S, Fargo, ND 58104 and include "Public Meeting - PCN 24411/24601"in the letter heading.

All comment must be postmarked or emailed by December 5, 2025

Contact

Matt Kinsella

Apex Engineering

4733 Amber Valley Pkwy S

Fargo, ND 58104

Matt.Kinsella@apexenggroup.com

Special Accommodation

The City of Minot will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, Lance Meyer, PE, City Engineer, City of Minot, at (701) 857-4100 or lance.meyer@minotnd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1 800 366 6888.

Related Resources

A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on the City of Minot’s project website at minot3rdstreet.com.