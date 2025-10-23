The Holidays Kick Off in Downtown Delray with the Famous 100ft Tree Lighting

DDA Logo Christmas Tree Lighting Holiday Village Ice Skating Rink Santa's House

Holiday Events in Downtown Delray include the Tree Lighting, Holiday Village, Boat Parade, Chanukah Festival, ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Tour,’ and More!

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is excited to share the upcoming Holiday Season’s schedule of events in Downtown Delray Beach. From festive celebrations to live music – and, of course, the lighting of the famous 100ft Christmas tree – there will be no shortage of activities and events for all ages in Downtown Delray Beach for the rest of 2025.SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:Tuesday, December 2, 2025 | 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.100ft Christmas Tree Lighting & Yuletide Street FestivalOld School Square and East Atlantic AvenueYuletide Street Festival: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.100-Foot Christmas Tree Lighting: 7:00 p.m.The City of Delray Beach welcomes in the holiday season with the lighting of the 100ft Christmas Tree at Old School Square, along with a Yuletide Street Festival featuring live music, Holiday Carolers, and more than 60 vendors offering food, crafts and games. Santa will light up the tree right at 7:00 p.m., then you can go inside the tree and explore the history of Delray Beach with animated scenes. Enjoy Santa’s Holiday Village with ice skating, a carousel, mini golf, and visit with Santa inside his house! Be sure to take a moment to explore Atlantic Ave from Swinton Avenue all the way to NE 5th Avenue (Federal Hwy), which will be closed all night to vehicle traffic for holiday pop ups and fun activities. This is one holiday event you don’t want to miss! Produced by: The City of Delray Beach-Wednesday, December 4, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. through Thursday, January 1, 2026 at 9:00 p.m.Holiday VillageOld School SquareOld School Square Park turns into a magical Holiday Village during the month of December featuring a carousel, ice skating rink, mini golf, and Santa’s House. Visit https://www.delraybeachfl.gov/our-city/things-to-do/100-ft-christmas-tree for the hours of operation, ticket prices, and Santa’s schedule. Produced by: The City of Delray Beach-Friday, December 5, 2025 | 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.Holiday Edition of First Friday Art WalkDowntown Delray Art Galleries, Artist Studios and Cultural Arts CentersDiscover our vibrant art scene in Downtown Delray during a special First Friday Art Walk with a festive holiday twist! First Friday Art Walk is a self-guided tour of our art galleries, artist studios and cultural arts centers with pop-up live music around town. Don’t miss the Yuletide Carolers as they spread holiday cheer from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. starting at the Cornell Art Museum and finishing at the 100ft Christmas Tree. Produced by: Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority-Saturday, December 6, 2025 | 6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.2025 Holiday ShowcaseThe Amphitheatre at Old School SquareCelebrate the season with the City of Delray at the Holiday School Spectacular. Local schools will take center stage to showcase their talent by singing, dancing and performing festive routines to put you in the holiday spirit! This family-friendly event is the perfect way to kick off the season and show your support for local schools. Produced by: The City of Delray Beach-Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.Night Market at Old School SquareOld School SquareDiscover local makers, food vendors, live music, and more at the Night Market at Old School Square. All under the stars and the 100-foot Christmas Tree! Produced by: The City of Delray Beach-Friday, December 12, 2025 | 6:30 p.m.2025 Annual Holiday Boat Parade Intracoastal Waterway from Ocean Avenue in Lantana to Linton Blvd in Delray BeachThe Boynton/Delray Holiday Boat Parade features a variety of privately owned and commercial vessels decked out with dazzling lights, holiday décor, and costumed captains competing in the wildly popular flotilla from Lantana to Linton. Deck84 is a popular location to watch the festive flotilla as it passes through Downtown Delray Beach. Produced by: Boynton Beach CRAParade Route: At 6:30 PM, the parade will form at the Ocean Avenue Bridge in Lantana (near Old Key Lime House) and travel south to the C-15 Canal in Delray Beach (south of Linton Boulevard).Learn more at https://www.boyntonbeachcra.com/business-promotions-events/business-promotional-events/holiday-boat-parade -Saturday, December 13, 2025 | 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.Holiday ParadeAtlantic Ave from the Intracoastal Bridge to NW 5th AvenueMore than 70 floats, marching bands, dance teams and other groups will march along Atlantic Avenue in Downtown Delray Beach for the annual Holiday Parade. Parade route is Atlantic Avenue from the Intracoastal Bridge to NW 5th Avenue. Produced by: The City of Delray Beach-Sunday, December 14, 2025 | 6:00 p.m.Chanukah Festival & Menorah LightingOld School SquareCelebrate the Festival of Lights in the heart of Downtown Delray with the annual menorah lighting. Gather with family, friends and neighbors and come together for this joyful tradition.-Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.Patrick Lamb’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas Tour”The Amphitheatre at Old School SquareFresh off an international tour and three Top 5 Billboard hits, Patrick Lamb, an award-winning saxophonist, will be joined by an amazing band and a Delray Beach student choir. This joyful, family-friendly holiday concert will also take place in view of Delray’s 100ft Christmas Tree! Make this a Christmas tradition for the whole family! Produced by: Delray Beach Downtown Development AuthorityTickets are now on sale, starting at $25. Rain or shine. Purchase here: https://events.delrayoldschoolsquare.com/event-details/charlie-brown-christmas -Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.Cocoa, Cookies & CraftsOld School SquareCocoa, Cookies & Crafts at Old School Square in Delray Beach is a festive holiday event. Enjoy hot cocoa and cookies, shop for unique crafts, and join in craft workshops while soaking in the holiday spirit. This event is perfect for families and friends seeking a cozy and creative holiday experience. Produced by: The City of Delray Beach-Saturday, December 20, 2025 | 7:30 a.m.Jingle Bell Jog 5k 2025Anchor ParkThe Delray Beach Jingle Bell Jog 5K is an annual event that champions all things associated with the festive winter holidays! All participants will receive a Santa Suit costume and a holiday themed medal. Event starts and finishes at Anchor Park, 340 South Ocean Blvd, Delray Beach. For more information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/DelrayBeach/JingleBellJogDelrayBeach -Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 6:00 p.m.Christmas Eve ServiceAmphitheatre at Old School SquareJoin the Avenue Church for a candlelight Christmas Eve Service at Old School Square. This beautiful evening will include heartwarming music, an inspiring message, and a time of reflection. Music starts at 6:00pm. The Candlelight Service begins at 6:30pm. Produced by: The Avenue Church-Friday, December 26, 2025 | 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.Kwanzaa CelebrationSpady Cultural Heritage MuseumPrepare for a vibrant Kwanzaa Celebration only at the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum (170 NW 5th Avenue, Delray Beach)! Bring your family and friends to this outdoor event to celebrate African heritage and culture in a fun and meaningful way. Expect live music, gift making, storytelling, and art activities. Produced by the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum; hosted by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc, Sankofa Group, and Pyramid Books.For a full list of events, activities and more information:Downtown Delray Beach: https://downtowndelraybeach.com/events About Old School SquareOld School Square is a historic cultural arts campus in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach. Old School Square’s mission is to create a welcoming space where the community comes together for high-quality, diverse and interactive art experiences, while honoring the 100-year-old historic campus. The 6-acre campus is owned by the City of Delray Beach and home to early 20th century school buildings that have been renovated and are now a fine arts museum (Cornell Art Museum), wedding and events venue (The Vintage Gym), and a performance theatre and creative arts school (Crest Theatre building). The campus also boasts an outdoor Amphitheatre for live music performances, a park and its own parking garage. Old School Square takes up an entire city block at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue. The address is 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquare.

