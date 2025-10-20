Eylsia Nicolas, Pop Sensation and owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach and Real Boxer Red Python HandBag by Nicolas of Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicolas of Palm Beach is proud to announce a holiday book tour in December 2025, highlighting the biography of its founder, Eylsia Nicolas, whose multifaceted life journey is marked by significant achievements and personal resilience. Under the leadership of President Lisa Pamintuan, Eylsia’s story will be shared alongside the brand’s luxury product line.

Eylsia Nicolas, who gained recognition as a young athlete by winning the Irish Open at just 14 and competing at Wimbledon and the US Open, faced a profound shift in her career trajectory due to injury. Transitioning from sports, she earned a Doctor of Jurisprudence and made her mark in the entertainment and academic worlds, eventually becoming one of the youngest college presidents in the United States.

In collaboration with noted inventor Donald Spector, Eylsia founded Nicolas of Palm Beach, focusing on innovation in both audio technology and fashion. The company has successfully filed and received patents in these fields, including a recent Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for their 3D audio technology. Additionally, they are set to introduce new stretchable seams in athletic wear, expanding the Real Boxer legacy line available on Worldipi.com.

Eylsia’s journey took a challenging turn during the COVID-19 pandemic when she faced serious health complications during Covid-19, which led to lasting respiratory challenges. However, under the care of Dr. Gregory Levitin, she has made strides in her recovery. Remarkably, her company's audio restoration technology, enhanced by artificial intelligence, has allowed her to regain her vocal abilities, earning her recognition for her distinctive sound.

In recent months, Eylsia has achieved notable success on Groover charts, by placing in six genres within a single week and maintaining a number one position for singer-songwriters over consecutive weeks. As she continues her recovery, Eylsia will embark on a global tour, showcasing her talents in both the entertainment and fashion industries.

Recent misunderstandings have arisen concerning the identities of Lisa Pamintuan and Eylsia Nicolas, often perceived as two separate individuals. In clarifying this, Donald Spector stated, “To those who have known Lisa as a businesswoman and later as a college president, it comes as a surprise to hear her incredible voice. Lisa's story is remarkable, as her complex journey and endeavors are all the same person.”

With the upcoming book tour, Nicolas of Palm Beach aims to share Eylsia's remarkable narrative, demonstrating the resilience and creativity that have defined her life and the brand's innovative vision for the future.

About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.



About Eylsia Nicolas

Eylsia Nicolas is a singer-songwriter, entrepreneur, and innovator whose career spans athletics, education, business, and the arts. She is the owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach, Real Boxer, and WorldIPI.com. Her music blends multiple genres and has earned international recognition for its emotional depth and versatility.



About WORLDIPI.COM

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world’s most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of US and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector's patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Spector's patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market, as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies.





Preview of "Hot, Hot Christmas" by Eylsia Nicolas

