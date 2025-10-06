Eylsia Nicolas, Pop Sensation and owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach and Real Boxer

Eylsia’s resilience in the face of adversity is a testament to her character and artistry. We are excited to support her as she continues to break boundaries and inspire others” — Lisa Pamintuan, President Nicolas of Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eylsia Nicolas, the Filipina rising sensation, has made headlines once again, securing an astonishing nine out of the top ten spots on the Groover charts for Singer-Songwriter in the U.S. and eight out of ten globally in just one week. Her rapid ascent on these respected charts underscores her immense talent and the growing recognition of her artistry.

Despite her current success, Eylsia’s journey has been anything but smooth. At just 14 years old, she became the youngest winner of the Irish Open, eventually playing at prestigious events like Wimbledon and the U.S. Open. However, a career-ending injury forced her to pivot, leading her to a senior vice president role at a record label featuring legendary artists including Stevie Wonder, Kenny Rogers, Alabama, and Pavarotti. Eylsia further distinguished herself as the youngest college president in the United States, showcasing her versatility and leadership.

Tragedy struck again when a reaction to a COVID-19 vaccination resulted in 20% permanent lung loss and partial loss of her singing voice. “Only by the grace of God could I ever expect to sing at a competitive level,” Eylsia shared, reflecting on her journey. While she writes all of her own music, the scientists at her intellectual property company, Worldipi.com, help restore her voice, utilizing 10-15% AI technology to enhance her vocal capabilities.

In a heartfelt social media video, Eylsia expressed gratitude to her friends and supporters, noting a change in her appearance due to health challenges. “I look a little different from my record covers,” she admitted, “but my fans have been incredibly supportive.”

In addition to her musical endeavors, Eylsia is set to unveil new patents in 3D sound and an exciting clothing line featuring unique, patent-pending attributes under her Nicolas of Palm Beach and Real Boxer brands. She plans to introduce these lines at pop-up events in Paris and Milan later this year, if her health permits.

Eylsia is also engaging her fan base through limited flash sales on Instagram, where her first offer sold out in mere minutes. With the holiday season approaching, she intends to increase quantities for her upcoming sales, coinciding with the release of her new Christmas song.

Lisa Pamintuan, president of Nicolas of Palm Beach, remarked, “Eylsia’s resilience in the face of adversity is a testament to her character and artistry. We are excited to support her as she continues to break boundaries and inspire others.”

As Eylsia Nicolas’s dream unfolds against all odds, her story of perseverance and passion resonates deeply with fans and serves as an inspiration for many.

********************

About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.



About Eylsia Nicolas

Eylsia Nicolas is a singer-songwriter, entrepreneur, and innovator whose career spans athletics, education, business, and the arts. She is the owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach, Real Boxer, and WorldIPI.com. Her music blends multiple genres and has earned international recognition for its emotional depth and versatility.

Misbehaving by Eylsia Nicolas

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.