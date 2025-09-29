Dr. Gregory Levitin, Renowned ENT Specialist Eylsia Nicolas, Pop Sensation and owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach and Real Boxer Groover Global Chart For Singer/Songwriter

Eylsia’s comeback is ...miraculous. It wasn’t just about her treatment; it was her tenacity & determination that played a crucial role in overcoming the obstacles ... after her respiratory illness.” — Dr. Gregory Levitin, Renowned ENT Specialist

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eylsia Nicolas, a rising star in the music industry, that just claimed her place at the top of the Groover global charts as the number one singer-songwriter, as well as nine out of the ten top spots following a significant medical setback that threatened her career. Her story of resilience and determination has captured the attention of music enthusiasts and industry insiders alike.

Nicolas, who first gained recognition as the youngest winner of the Irish Open and performed at prestigious events like Wimbledon and the US Open, faced a life-altering challenge after experiencing severe complications linked to a COVID-19 vaccination. These complications resulted in long COVID symptoms, including significant respiratory issues and a diagnosis of approximately 20% permanent lung damage.

In her time away from music, Nicolas held various influential positions, including serving as a senior executive at Deco Disc, a record label where she played a pivotal role in introducing a patented CD format featuring artists such as Stevie Wonder, Kenny Rogers, and Luciano Pavarotti. Additionally, she was one of the youngest college presidents in the United States, having established an educational institution in the People’s Republic of China, and launched her luxury brand, Nicolas of Palm Beach.

Following her medical crisis, Eylsia turned to Dr. Gregory Levitin, a renowned ENT specialist in New York, known for his groundbreaking work in sinus and airway disease. With Dr. Levitin’s guidance and innovative audio technology from Worldipi.com, which is on the verge of receiving a new patent for 3D audio for AR/VR headsets, Eylsia has made a remarkable recovery, astonishing music critics with her vocal prowess. Zillions Magazine wrote that “Eylsia accomplishes something that great… artists always have. She makes what’s personal feel universal and what’s universal feel personal.” Avandé Music Publishing (Pty) Ltd. noted how “her phrasing leans theatrical, evoking parallels to Céline Dion or late-career Cher,” acknowledging the depth and emotion she brings to her music.

“Eylsia’s comeback is nothing short of miraculous,” stated Dr. Levitin. “It wasn’t just about her treatment; it was her tenacity and determination that played a crucial role in overcoming the obstacles she faced after her respiratory illness.”

In a serendipitous twist, Eylsia’s intellectual properties company was initially funded by the legendary racehorse John Henry, whose incredible story of overcoming adversity mirrors Eylsia’s own. Once deemed unsuitable for racing, John Henry became the richest horse in racing history, and his earnings contributed to a joint venture with Bristol-Myers Squibb, emphasizing the power of resilience and determination.

Despite her current success, Dr. Levitin cautions that Eylsia’s long-term vocal capabilities remain uncertain due to her ongoing respiratory challenges. Nevertheless, her ability to sing at such a high level continues to inspire many. Eylsia Nicolas is not just a testament to overcoming adversity; she embodies the spirit of resilience and the power of following one’s passion against all odds.

********************

About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.

About Eylsia Nicolas

Eylsia Nicolas is a singer-songwriter, entrepreneur, and innovator whose career spans athletics, education, business, and the arts. She is the owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach, Real Boxer, and WorldIPI.com. Her music blends multiple genres and has earned international recognition for its emotional depth and versatility.

About Deco Disc

Deco Disc was a record label company recognized for its patented compact disc format that featured some of the world’s most celebrated artists, including Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Kenny Rogers, and Luciano Pavarotti. By focusing on intellectual property and innovation in recorded music, Deco Disc established itself as a unique contributor to the evolution of the music industry.

Thanks For Everything by Eylsia Nicolas

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.