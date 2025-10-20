California's AI laws are setting national trend

(Subscription required) As Congress stalls on artificial intelligence regulation, California's sweeping AI legislation is setting a national benchmark. States from New York to Texas are borrowing key principles -- and testing their own limits -- as they craft new rules for the fast-moving technology.

