Attorney General Hanaway Secures More Than $158,000 Restitution In Polk County Barn Construction Fraud Case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced today that Jerry Fellers, owner of Build Tech Structures, has been sentenced for 15 felony counts of Unlawful Merchandising Practice in connection with a barn and greenhouse construction scheme that defrauded Missouri consumers out of more than $158,000.

Through Build Tech Structures, Fellers accepted payments totaling $158,102.60 from 15 Missouri homeowners for the construction of barns and greenhouses. Despite collecting substantial deposits, Fellers provided only negligible work and failed to refund customers for the unfinished projects.

On October 15, 2025, Fellers was sentenced in Polk County Circuit Court following his guilty pleas. The Court sentenced him to twelve years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, with execution of the sentence suspended, and placed him on five years of supervised probation. Fellers was also ordered to pay $158,102.60 in restitution to the victims.

“This sentencing represents an important victory for Missouri consumers and a clear warning to dishonest contractors,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “When businesses exploit hardworking Missourians and fail to deliver what they promise, our Office will fight to secure justice and restitution for victims.”

Attorney General Hanaway urges anyone who believes Build Tech Structures or Jerry Fellers may have defrauded them to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section at 800-392-8222 or file a complaint online at ago.mo.gov. The Attorney General reminds the public that the charges against any defendant are merely allegations. As in all criminal cases, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Just as the Consumer Protection Section exemplifies the Attorney General’s Office’s commitment to safeguarding Missourians, the Office is proud to be home to some of the state’s most skilled consumer-protection attorneys. These dedicated professionals investigate and prosecute deceptive and fraudulent practices, working tirelessly to hold bad actors accountable and secure justice for victims. Attorneys interested in joining this tradition of excellence and public service are encouraged to explore current opportunities at https://ago.mo.gov/about-us/job-opportunities/.