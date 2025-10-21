Williston, Florida School Zone Speed Safety Program Moves to Active Enforcement

Automated Enforcement in School Zone Williston, Florida NovoaGlobal Creating Safer Communities Logo

Enforcement of Civil Penalties for Speeding in School Zones Now in Effect Following 30-Day Warning Period

The warning period did exactly what it was meant to do—educate the community and promote safer driving habits. As we begin full enforcement, our goal is simple: to protect the lives of our children.” — Chief Mike Rolls, Williston Police Department

WILLISTON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Following the conclusion of a 30-day warning period that began on September 22, the City of Williston will begin issuing civil penalties for speeding violations in designated school zones near Williston Elementary and Williston Middle and High School. Enforcement will occur on Northbound and Southbound South Main Street, as well as Eastbound and Westbound 12th Avenue (Robert Philpot Way).The cameras have already demonstrated their effectiveness as a deterrent, with a notable reduction in speeding violations in both Williston School Zones. This achievement represents a significant milestone in the City’s ongoing commitment to improving traffic safety and protecting its youngest residents.Automated speed enforcement cameras—installed in partnership with NovoaGlobal —have been active since September 22, offering drivers a month-long opportunity to adjust to the new safety protocols. An initial study revealed an average of 500 speeding violations per day, underscoring the urgent need for stronger enforcement.National statistics further highlight the critical importance of local action. According to the Children’s Safety Network, an average of 67,124 child pedestrians are injured annually, with 704 fatalities—and over 75% of these injuries are caused by motor vehicle traffic. In 2023 alone, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported 7,314 pedestrian deaths and more than 68,000 injuries, many of which involved children.Florida has consistently ranked among the most dangerous states for school zones. In the most recent national study (2018), Florida was ranked second-most dangerous in the U.S. for school zone safety. It’s clear that action is needed. This program is a major step forward in reducing speeding, increasing compliance, and protecting our most vulnerable road users—our children.“The warning period did exactly what it was meant to do—educate the community and promote safer driving habits,” said Chief Mike Rolls, Williston Police Department. “As we begin full enforcement, our goal is simple: to protect the lives of our children. This program is not about revenue; it’s about changing behavior and ensuring consistent compliance in areas where our most vulnerable residents are present.”Starting October 22, 2025, drivers caught exceeding the posted speed limit during active school zone hours while the beacon is flashing will receive a Notice of Violation and a $100 civil penalty. All violations are reviewed by law enforcement to ensure accuracy and are processed by NovoaGlobal. These citations do not add points to a driver’s license.Penalty revenue will be reinvested directly into safety improvements, according to the Florida law that allows for camera enforcement of school zone speed limits, 2024 Florida Statute § 316.0776 • $60 for local public safety initiatives• $12 to the Florida Department of Education for school security and transportation• $5 to recruit and retain school crossing guardsWilliston’s Chief Rolls added, “We urge all drivers to stay alert and obey posted speed limits, especially in school zones. Every child in Williston deserves a safe trip to and from school. We thank the community for its continued support in prioritizing student safety.”

