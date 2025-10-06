Milton, Washington Begins Automated Traffic Safety Camera Program with 30-Day Warning Period

Milton, Washington

City Launches 30-Day Warning Period to Encourage Safer Driving Habits

Speeding and running red lights put everyone at risk—and these are tragedies we can prevent. By introducing this new technology, we’re taking a proactive step to protect our families, neighbors...”
— Tony Hernandez, Chief of Police for the City of Milton, Washington
MILTON, WA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Milton begins its Automated Traffic Safety Program to encourage safe driving on roads throughout the City. Officials worked with NovoaGlobal to install cameras where the most dangerous speeding and red light running occurs. The automated photo enforcement program begins with a 30-day warning period on October 6th. This gives motorists time to change their driving habits before payable notices of infraction begin November 6th.

“Speeding and running red lights put everyone at risk—and these are tragedies we can prevent,” said Tony Hernandez, Chief of Police for the City of Milton, Washington. “By introducing this new technology, we’re taking a proactive step to protect our families, neighbors, and visitors. For the first 30 days, we’ll focus on education and awareness rather than fines, giving our community time to adjust. Our goal is simple: safer streets for everyone in Milton.”

Milton’s traffic safety camera program is designed to change dangerous driving behavior, reduce crashes, and protect the city’s most vulnerable residents — especially schoolchildren and pedestrians. Citations issued through the program are treated like parking infractions and do not impact a driver’s insurance or license status.

To ease the transition and encourage voluntary compliance, the City begins a 30-day warning period starting October 6th, during which no fines are issued but warning notices are mailed to violators. Full enforcement will begin immediately after the warning period concludes. All camera-enforced locations are clearly marked with signage, as required by law.

Milton’s Automated Traffic Safety Program includes automated speed enforcement for school speed zone and park zone infractions, and red-light photo enforcement at signalized intersections. The program will initially include three locations but may be expanded to include additional locations in the future.

Accidents from speeding and red-light running are preventable. The following school zones, park zones, and intersections will be monitored:

• Milton Way School Zone
• 28th & Milton Way Intersection
• Milton Community Park Zone

“This program is part of Milton’s broader commitment to reducing traffic-related injuries and fatalities by changing dangerous driving behaviors. Automated enforcement is a proven tool for improving compliance with traffic laws, especially in areas frequented by children, families, and pedestrians,” said Chief Hernandez. “We look forward to bringing the latest technology to the City of Milton in order to educate road users, enforce traffic laws, thus creating a safer community for Milton’s families and visitors.”

NovoaGlobal® Traffic Safety

About

NovoaGlobal® is committed to developing advanced, accessible, high-tech solutions that help communities make roads safer and reduce crime. Their comprehensive traffic safety solutions—including red light, speed, and school zone speed enforcement—offer turnkey programs to help combat the ongoing crisis of traffic-related injuries and fatalities. Focusing on Vision Zero, NovoaGlobal also provides innovative traffic safety solutions such as Stop Sign, Oversize, Crosswalk, Gridlock and Railroad Enforcement. Serving communities across North and South America, NovoaGlobal advances technology every day with one clear vision: Creating Safer Communities.

