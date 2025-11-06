City of Milton, Washington Begins Active Enforcement to Improve Traffic Safety

NovoaGlobal Traffic Safety Camera Milton, Washington NovoaGlobal Creating Safer Communities Logo

Payable Violations Begin Following 30-Day Warning Period

Speeding and running red lights put everyone at risk—and these are tragedies we can prevent...Our goal remains the same: to protect families, neighbors, and visitors by promoting safer driving habits.” — Tony Hernandez, Chief of Police for the City of Milton, Washington

MILTON, WA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Milton is officially launching active enforcement for its Automated Traffic Safety Program, following the successful completion of a 30-day warning period that began on October 6. The program—developed in partnership with NovoaGlobal —uses advanced photo enforcement technology to reduce speeding and red-light violations throughout the city.“Speeding and running red lights put everyone at risk—and these are tragedies we can prevent,” said Tony Hernandez, Chief of Police for the City of Milton, Washington. “Now that the education and warning phase is complete, payable violations will be issued to those who continue to disregard traffic laws. Our goal remains the same: to protect families, neighbors, and visitors by promoting safer driving habits.”The City’s Automated Traffic Safety Program is designed to improve driver behavior, reduce crashes, and enhance safety for pedestrians, children, and all road users. Citations issued under this program are civil infractions, similar to parking violations, and do not impact a driver’s insurance or license status.All camera-enforced areas are clearly marked with signage, as required by law. Enforcement includes:• Milton Way School Zone• 28th & Milton Way Intersection• Milton Community Park ZoneThe program utilizes both speed enforcement in school and park zones and red-light enforcement at high-risk intersections. The City anticipates that improved compliance will lead to fewer collisions and safer streets across Milton.“This technology allows us to extend the presence of law enforcement and focus on prevention rather than reaction,” Chief Hernandez added. “We’re using proven tools to make Milton’s streets safer for everyone—especially our children and pedestrians.”For more information about Milton’s Automated Traffic Safety Program, visit https://www.cityofmilton.net/

