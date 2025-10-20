US 60 to begin sidewalk and driveway project in Wickenburg

WICKENBURG – The Arizona Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin a project in late October to improve sidewalks and driveways along US 60 between Vulture Mine Road and US 93.

The project will upgrade existing sidewalks to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, while also improving sidewalks, sidewalk ramps, driveways and curbs/gutters.

Motorists should plan for construction to occur between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. ADOT does not anticipate construction on Fridays or holidays.

The work will require restricting the highway to one lane of travel in each direction. ADOT will share driveway construction schedules with businesses before work begins at those locations.

The project is expected to be complete by spring 2026.

For more information, visit azdot.gov/projects > Northwest District Projects > us-60-wickenburg-sidewalk-driveway-improvements.