'Mastering Medicare' by Dr. Lance Coss Empowers Readers to Take Control of Their Healthcare Journey

NH, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Lance Coss, a nationally recognized Medicare expert with over three decades of insider experience, is thrilled to announce the release of his newest book, “Mastering Medicare: 65 Things Everyone Should Know Before Age 65.” This practical and empowering guide, now available on Amazon, serves as an essential resource for anyone nearing Medicare eligibility.Medicare can be one of the most confusing aspects of retirement planning, but “Mastering Medicare” removes the mystery. The book simplifies this complex system into 65 clear, actionable steps that demystify the ins and outs of coverage while highlighting costly mistakes to avoid. Whether readers want to learn about Parts A, B, C, and D, understand how to bypass common enrollment errors, or dispel widespread myths, Dr. Coss’s expertise offers clarity and confidence at each turn.Drawing from his extensive career leading one of Medicare’s largest national programs, Dr. Coss combines real-world insights, humor, and decades of knowledge to provide a refreshingly approachable yet thorough explanation of Medicare. The underlying message is simple and powerful: Medicare isn’t something to fear, but a system everyone can master with the right tools.Key highlights from the book include:• Demystifying Medicare: Breaking down the system into 65 bite-sized topics that are easy to understand and implement.• Avoiding Costly Mistakes: Practical advice to help readers sidestep penalties, gaps in coverage, and other common pitfalls.• Debunking Myths: Separating fact from fiction when it comes to Medicare rules and benefits.• Insider Expertise: Thoughtful guidance earned from decades of leadership in healthcare policy, genetics, and Medicare operations.• Empowerment Through Knowledge: Above all, the book equips readers with the confidence to make informed decisions about their healthcare future."After spending years witnessing the confusion that surrounds Medicare,” says Dr. Coss, “I wanted to create a roadmap that simplifies the process and empowers readers to take control of their healthcare decisions before they turn 65."Brimming with practical advice, actionable tips, and a human touch, this deeply insightful book is both a valuable resource for individuals and a must-read for anyone helping a loved one approach their Medicare journey.“Mastering Medicare” (ISBN: 9781968485290) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $36.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.About the Author:Dr. Lance Coss is a healthcare executive, Medicare expert, and nationally recognized advocate for patient rights with more than 30 years of experience navigating the complexities of the U.S. healthcare system.As the leader of one of Medicare’s most vital beneficiary protection programs, he has led nationwide initiatives safeguarding patient rights and improving care quality across all 50 states – serving tens of millions of Americans with measurable results.Dr. Coss brings a rare blend of clinical insights and operational leadership, with board certification in reproductive genetics and a doctorate in healthcare administration. He has advised federal agencies, driven national policy, and built mission-driven teams focused on trust, innovation, and impact.He is the author of Mastering Medicare: 65 Things Everyone Should Know Before Age 65, a practical, myth-busting guide praised for making Medicare clear and actionable.When not driving reform or mentoring future leaders, Dr. Coss explores the darker edges of science and society through fiction – asking the questions ethics committees pray no one raises.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

