Bulla Network, Taram.io and Redbelly Network announce live partnership for transparent trade finance onchain

Bulla Network, Taram.io and Redbelly Network have partnered to deploy transparent trade finance onchain for the first time.

Bulla can finance and show individual invoices on Redbelly rather than only a blind pool. That transparency matters to funders in today’s market.” — Mike Revy, CEO

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bulla Network Taram.io and Redbelly Network today announced that their joint onchain trade finance solution is live, with the first invoice finance pool successfully deployed and funding invoices on Redbelly. The solution leverages the speed and efficiency of blockchain to provide cheaper and faster financing and gives investors visibility down to the invoice level, with redemptions and recycling of capital recorded onchain.The collaboration brings together Bulla’s payments and liquidity pool protocol, Taram’s transportation management and finance system, and Redbelly’s accountable open capital markets infrastructure. The result is an integrated way for exporters and importers to tokenize and finance invoices, move funds across borders, and manage end-to-end transactions with clear audit trails.Without access to financing, SMBs can be forced to wait 60-120 days for invoices payments. Efficient trade finance overcomes this by enabling businesses to accept larger orders, improve cash flow and, potentially, boost their business volume significantly.SMEs account for approximately 90% of companies globally, yet face a disproportionately high rejection rate, up to 40%, for trade finance requests, mainly due to lack of transparency and slow, outdated processes.Taram.io Co-Founders & Co-CEOs Vinoj Krishnamaraja and Manoj Krishnamaraja said the partnership reflects a shared vision for efficiency and trust in global trade. “Our goal is simple, help customers move goods and money across borders with less friction and more trust,” they said. “This live pool shows the model works in practice. We now have a base to build a track record and scale capacity.”This model delivers cost, efficiency and transparency gains that can be applied to almost any industry, including faster access to working capital, lower operational cost through automated reconciliation, and better visibility across every party in a trade. The ledger level record reduces fraud risk and disputes, while identity controls and embedded compliance support licensing and jurisdiction rules without extra paperwork.Bulla Network CEO Michael Revy said transparency is central to how the solution operates. “Bulla was designed to let capital meet real world cash flows with clarity,” he said. “On Redbelly we can finance individual invoices rather than only a blind pool, and we can show that activity onchain. That transparency matters to funders in today’s market.” Finance teams get real time status on invoices and payments, treasurers can plan cash with greater certainty, and investors get invoice level transparency that can support a lower cost of capital over time.The approach is repeatable across industries, from manufacturing and distribution to logistics and retail, wherever cross border payments, document flows, and receivables need trusted coordination.Redbelly Network Chief Growth Officer Tim Bass said the project marks an important step in Redbelly’s expansion into institutional finance. “This is the first trade finance use case to reach production on our network,” he said. “It demonstrates instant finality, no transaction loss, and compliance at the transaction layer, while giving issuers and investors the transparency down to the invoice funding level.”About BullaBulla Network enables fast, low cost trade finance and high yield opportunities for investors on the blockchain. Businesses can use Bulla’s banking and finance tools to create, tokenize and finance invoices. Investors can access short term liquidity pools backed by AA/AAA commercial paper.About Taram.ioTaram.io provides an AI powered transportation management and finance system that streamlines global trade for exporters and importers. Through a web and WhatsApp interface, Taram unifies booking, cross border payments, trade finance, shipment tracking, customs, insurance, and compliance, connecting businesses with trusted logistics and financial partners.About Redbelly NetworkRedbelly Network is the world’s first formally verified Layer 1 blockchain, developed at the University of Sydney in collaboration with CSIRO, the Australian National Science Agency, and holds US Patent #12093247. Our network is an open capital markets infrastructure, fully EVM compatible, enabling RWA issuers to tokenize and trade compliant on-chain structured products. Ultimately allowing issuers to achieve global distribution and a lower cost of capital.Notes to editorsThis announcement relates to a production pilot using real funds. The first pool has been funded and redeemed. New capacity and future pools will be announced when available. This communication is for information only and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any financial product.

