Bulla Network tokenizes private credit for freight industry, offering high-yield low-risk opportunity for investors

Bulla Network is leveraging the blockchain to settle invoices onchain Bulla Network

Blockchain speed and efficiency lowers costs, reduces barriers to entry and improves yield for investors

My vision from the beginning was to enable onchain credit creation, and I’m proud to say that we are doing it, it’s a perfect use case for blockchain.” — Mike Revy, CEO

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bulla Network, a Denver, CO-based blockchain developer, is tokenizing and financing invoices to provide onchain working capital for the freight industry, helping transportation companies save up to 90% on costs and time. Mike Revy, Founder and CEO, will be discussing the solution, which is poised to settle up to $10M in invoices in 2025, at Yield Day in New York City June 23rd. This application represents a transformative innovation in freight finance as well as one of the most compelling examples of how RWA tokenization can create value for investors.Until now, the majority of early RWA tokenization projects have used a top-down approach, tokenizing large, high-value one-of-a-kind illiquid assets like real estate and art work. Some institutional players are also now tokenizing large liquid assets like treasury bonds or equities.While this democratizes access to previously exclusive investment opportunities, these RWA tokenization opportunities have fundamental limitations. They are niche markets with one-time transaction events. Alternatively, freight invoices represent a continuous, short-term financing opportunity that perfectly matches decentralized finance (DeFi) capabilities.“My vision from the beginning was to enable onchain credit creation, and I’m proud to say that we are doing it, it’s a perfect use case for blockchain,” said Revy. “A trucker, broker, business or even an individual can originate value, in a most organic way, by tokenizing their ‘credit’ or ‘delivered product’.”How it works1. Transportation companies tokenize verified freight invoices into digital assets2. Tokenized invoices enter liquidity pools where investors provide financing for attractive collateralized yields3. Smart contracts automate the entire process, eliminating intermediaries and their associated delays and costs4. On-chain pools enable instant settlement and near-instantaneous transaction speeds--Managing invoices, pools, and tokens costs less than traditional banking rails--All transactions recorded on blockchain, providing instant audit capabilities--Blockchain-based settlement reduces pervasive fraudBenefits for Transportation Companies--On-chain financing costs up to 90% less than traditional factoring--Approval times measured in hours rather than days or weeks--Blockchain-based financing eliminates bureaucratic hurdles--Pools provide price discovery and transparency for investors--Larger, global pool of capitalInvestor Advantages--Liquidity pool participants typically earn 10-14% annual yields on stablecoin investments--Short-term financing (30-60 days) provides excellent liquidity--Investors can rapidly adjust exposure based on market conditions unlike long-term investments.--Assets are backed by verified freight transactions with AA/AAA rating--Freight receivable financing offers unique diversification beyond traditional investment options.The Future of RWA TokenizationThe freight finance model demonstrates tokenization's true potential: addressing large, underserved markets with recurring transaction opportunities. In addition to creating greater access to niche investment products, blockchain technology can democratize access to basic credit for massive industries while improving efficiency for all participants.As the freight finance tokenization model proves its effectiveness, similar approaches will likely emerge across other industries with comparable characteristics—recurring receivables, fragmented financing markets that have significant cost inefficiencies.The revolution in tokenization may have started with luxury assets and ‘bored apes;’ but with Bulla Network, it's about to get ‘real’ by creating more efficient exposure to real-use-case assets for the world's essential industries and businesses.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.