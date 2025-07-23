Fundora uses Bulla Network to showcase stablecoin lending solution ahead of August 20 WYST launch

Fundora enables peer-to-peer lending for SMEs Bulla Network leverages the Blockchain to enable peer-to-peer lending on Fundora Bulla Network allows borrowers to pay loans back onchain.

Platform enables Wyoming Stabletoken (WYST)-holders to access working capital faster and cheaper

Fundora is a dream come true and I know we can help the thousands of small businesses in Wyoming and beyond.” — Marko Ruble, Fundora Founder and CEO

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fundora , a Cody, WY-based peer-to-peer lending tool for small businesses and creatives, was chosen to showcase its innovative solution during the Wyoming Stabletoken Commission meeting in Cheyenne on July 17.The Wyoming commission is tasked with creating and launching the Wyoming Stabletoken, (WYST), a virtual currency representing and redeemable for one US dollar held in trust by the state of Wyoming, expected to launch August 20. The WYST aims to enhance financial transparency and encourage economic growth through blockchain innovation. Wyoming is the first U.S. state to issue a stablecoin.The Fundora solution, which uses Bulla Network on the Ethereum Blockchain, is a lending ecosystem which enables WYST holders to borrow from and/or lend to a stabletoken pool at customizable rates and terms executed by smart contracts. Watch a demo HERE: https://youtu.be/tsIpozIORQw The system will allow small businesses that might struggle to obtain financing at reasonable rates through traditional methods to access working capital more easily and less expensively. Fast and affordable working capital empowers businesses to operate efficiently, seize opportunities, build financial resilience, and ultimately achieve their strategic goals. Fundora is currently onboarding alpha testers in anticipation of their August release. Please visit Fundora.biz to learn more.Users will need to KYC and verify their crypto wallets to use the system.“As a lifelong Wyoming resident and entrepreneur who has struggled to obtain working capital, Fundora is a dream come true and I know we can help the thousands of small businesses in Wyoming and beyond.” said Marko Ruble, CEO and Founder of Fundora.“The launch of WYST is a great opportunity to use the blockchain to solve real world problems and drive financial innovation. Our mission at Bulla is to improve access to working capital and private credit, and we are thrilled to empower small and medium-sized businesses in Wyoming and beyond,” said Mike Revy, Bulla Network CEO and Founder.Bulla Network is a credit protocol and app offering business and finance tools to empower the digital asset economy. With Bulla, businesses and individuals can use any cryptocurrency, including stabletokens, to make payments, create invoices and manage their onchain accounts as well as access working capital and private credit across 13 blockchains.Learn more about Fundora: yerguide1@gmail.comLearn more about Bulla Network: contact@bulla.network

Demo: Loan for SME's using WYST

