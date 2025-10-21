KAAPA Ethanol partners with Insigniam, an Elixirr company, to drive enterprise transformation and unlock future growth

Insigniam has partnered with KAAPA Ethanol to drive its next phase of growth and build a unified culture across its expanding business.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Insigniam , a global consulting firm specializing in organizational breakthrough, innovation, and transformation, and an Elixirr company, has partnered with KAAPA Ethanol, one of the United States’ leading ethanol producers, to drive its next phase of growth and build a unified culture across its expanding business.Over the past two decades, the company has grown from a single-plant operation into a nationally recognized leader with a multi-site presence and significant production capacity. Much of this expansion was driven by acquisitions, each bringing new teams and ways of working. To unlock the next phase of growth, KAAPA identified the need to create a cohesive culture, building “One KAAPA.”“Following our acquisitions, we realized real scale would not come from volume alone, but from collaboration across our plants,” says Chuck Woodside, CEO, KAAPA Ethanol. “Insigniam helped us build that unity. We have empowered employees, uncovered new leaders, and delivered measurable results—from stronger retention and internal promotions to a renewed pride in being part of 'One KAAPA.' This partnership has been critical to our success.”As a result, KAAPA has achieved over 90% six-month retention—a 50% improvement since launching its project—and promoted 10 employees internally in just 18 months. Teams across plants are now working seamlessly together, breaking down silos and building the multiplier effect KAAPA envisioned.“Enterprise transformation is one of the most difficult challenges for any organization, particularly one that has grown through acquisition,” says June Zeringue, Insigniam partner. “Many executives acknowledge culture, but far fewer recognize the opportunity to intentionally develop their people so they can lead and sustain that culture. Through our work together, KAAPA has aligned the entire organization around a new, shared vision, and is well positioned for future growth.”To learn more about how this partnership is helping Mr. Woodside and KAAPA lead through disruptions in the global energy market, read his interview in the Fall 2025 issue of IQ Insigniam Quarterly® About Insigniam, an Elixirr companyIn the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. Over 35 years ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation, and transformation are imperatives.About KAAPA Ethanol, LLCKAAPA was formed as an ethanol company by a group of Nebraska farmers in 2001. Since that time, KAAPA has expanded its ethanol production footprint and grain facilities. The size and scope of KAAPA’s ethanol production, as well as KAAPA’s operational and industry expertise, will bring significant value to Central Nebraska and surrounding farmers. For more information about KAAPA Ethanol Holdings, LLC, please visit www.kaapaethanol.com

