Insigniam’s Will Parish Appointed to Arlington County Military and Veterans Affairs Committee

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Insigniam is pleased to announce that Will Parish , a management consultant and decorated veteran with over two decades of military and public service, has been appointed to the Arlington County Military and Veterans Affairs Committee. This committee brings together leaders from across the region to identify, prioritize, and implement initiatives that recognize and support active-duty military personnel, veterans, and their families in Arlington County.Mr. Parish brings a distinguished 21-year career in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a Naval Flight Officer aboard aircraft carriers in the Persian Gulf and held senior leadership roles, including Director of U.S. Naval Forces Europe–Africa and Director of the Office of Defense Cooperation at U.S. Embassies in Sierra Leone and Mexico. He also served as a Congressional Advisor at the U.S. Department of State, deepening his expertise in strategic defense policy and international relations.At Insigniam, a global management consulting firm specializing in organizational transformation and innovation, Mr. Parish works with senior executives to drive breakthrough performance and long-term success.“I’m honored to join the Arlington County Military and Veterans Affairs Committee and contribute to a mission that is deeply personal to me,” said Mr. Parish. “Arlington’s strong ties to the military community are part of what makes it such a meaningful place to live and serve. I look forward to working with fellow committee members to build programs that support and honor those who serve our country.”Arlington County has long maintained a deep connection to the military, as home to numerous defense facilities, a robust veteran population, and the namesake of the USS Arlington. The Committee convenes leaders from local government, military commands, service organizations, and the private sector to ensure collaboration and impact in addressing the needs of the military and veteran community.Through his appointment, Mr. Parish continues his lifelong commitment to public service and leadership, now bringing that dedication to his local community in Arlington.About Insigniam, an Elixirr CompanyIn the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. Over 35 years ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation and transformation are imperatives.

