Insigniam Consultant, Sarah Dancy Blackburn Appointed Director of Value, EMEA Region, for the HBA

HBA appoints Insigniam consultant Sarah Dancy Blackburn as EMEA Director of Value, reflecting Insigniam’s global impact.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Insigniam , an Elixirr company and global consulting firm specializing in organizational breakthrough, innovation, and transformation, is pleased to announce that Sarah Dancy Blackburn , management consultant at Insigniam, has been appointed as the Director of Value for the EMEA Region of the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA).In this role, Ms. Blackburn will lead initiatives to strengthen the value proposition for HBA members across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Her responsibilities will include advancing mentoring programs that foster peer-to-peer learning, cultivating sponsorship opportunities, and designing professional development and educational events that empower members to take ownership of their career trajectory, while ensuring consistency across the region.“I am committed to uplifting others and fostering lifelong development. As Director of Value for the EMEA Region, my goal is to create opportunities that empower our members to grow their careers, elevate their leadership, and make a lasting impact in healthcare,” said Ms. Blackburn.Ms. Blackburn brings to this role an international consulting background, with experience leading transformation initiatives across global industries from healthcare to consumer products. She is recognized for helping senior leaders drive change and align organizations for growth, drawing on her experience working in both the United States and Europe. She has also been a dedicated HBA volunteer for three years, supporting the success of the European Leadership Summits in Amsterdam, Milan, and Dublin.About Insigniam, an Elixirr companyIn the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. Over 35 years ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation, and transformation are imperatives.About the Healthcare Businesswomen’s AssociationThe Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA) is a global organization dedicated to advancing and amplifying the impact of women in the business of healthcare. With a presence spanning the globe, the HBA supports nearly 150 Corporate Partners and a collective workforce of approximately five million employees. The HBA offers career development opportunities for women at all levels, thought leadership platforms that address critical topics such as closing the women’s health gap, funding women innovators, and preparing the future healthcare workforce, as well as global recognition programs honoring individuals and organizations driving equity and advancing women in leadership.

