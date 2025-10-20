Austin Alliance Group Nominated for 'Small Business Excellence' at Greater Austin Business Awards

AAG joins Thinkery and Antonelli’s Cheese Shop among finalists at Austin’s largest business celebration.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin Alliance Group (AAG) has been named a finalist for the Small Business Excellence Award at the 25th Annual Greater Austin Business Awards (GABA), one of the region’s most respected celebrations of local business leadership and community impact. Hosted by the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce, this year’s event will take place on November 19, 2025, at the JW Marriott Austin, marking 25 years of honoring the people and organizations helping Austin’s business community flourish.The Greater Austin Business Awards is the largest business event of the year, drawing more than 700 professionals from across Central Texas to recognize organizations that lead with innovation, integrity, and service. The Small Business Excellence Award specifically celebrates companies with fewer than 25 employees that have built a name for exceptional customer care, steady growth, and a genuine commitment to doing business the right way – values that have long defined Austin’s entrepreneurial spirit.For Austin Alliance Group, the nomination is a proud milestone and a reminder of why they do what they do. Founded and led by Lisa Blanton, AAG helps organizations create stronger, more connected workplaces by focusing on the people inside them. The firm partners with leaders across industries to clarify strategy, align teams, and build cultures rooted in trust and accountability. Their work ranges from strategic planning and leadership development to employee engagement and executive coaching, but the goal is always the same: helping people work better together.AAG’s approach unites practical business insight with a deep respect for the human side of leadership. The team believes that sustainable success starts with self-awareness and open communication. When leaders understand themselves and their teams, they make better decisions and create workplaces where people feel seen, valued, and motivated to contribute. Over the years, this mindset has shaped AAG’s partnerships with businesses, nonprofits, and government agencies across Texas and beyond.The Small Business Excellence nomination recognizes that kind of steady, people-first impact. In a time when many organizations are still adapting to change, AAG has continued to guide leaders through growth, transition, and uncertainty with compassion. Their facilitation style is direct and approachable, creating the kind of honest conversations that help teams move forward together.This year’s recognition also came with an extra reason to celebrate. Two of AAG’s long-time clients, Thinkery (Austin Children’s Museum) and Antonelli’s Cheese Shop, were named finalists in their own categories. Thinkery was nominated for the Uniquely Austin Award, honoring organizations that capture the creativity and community spirit that make the city what it is. Antonelli’s Cheese Shop earned a nomination for Customer Experience, recognizing its warm, hospitality-driven approach and commitment to making every interaction one to remember.Seeing clients recognized alongside their own nomination was especially meaningful for AAG. It reflects the kind of relationships the firm builds – collaborative, trust-based, and driven by shared success. For AAG, those connections are at the heart of every project and every outcome.The 25th Annual Greater Austin Business Awards will celebrate finalists across 13 categories, including Entrepreneurial Vision, Company Culture, Environmental Champion, and Nonprofit Impact. Proceeds from the event support programs that strengthen small businesses and develop future leaders throughout the region.For Austin Alliance Group, being named a finalist is a reflection of the values that drive their work. Strong teams don’t just happen; they’re built through care, curiosity, and a commitment to helping people succeed together. That belief has shaped AAG since day one, and it continues to guide the work they do today.

