AAG’s Lisa Blanton Takes the Stage at DisruptHR Austin 2025

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin Alliance Group (AAG) founder Lisa Blanton was a featured keynote speaker at DisruptHR Austin on September 10, 2025. The event, hosted at the Austin PBS Building, carried the theme “Elevate” and drew a sold-out audience of HR professionals, executives, entrepreneurs, and community leaders. Known as an “anti-conference,” DisruptHR gives people a different kind of learning environment – fast, informal, and packed with ideas that challenge how work gets done.Instead of hour-long talks, each speaker gets five minutes and 20 auto-advancing slides to land a single strong idea. That structure keeps the energy high and the audience engaged, creating an evening where thought-provoking insights come through quickly and stay with people long after. It’s a format that appeals to both seasoned HR professionals and those newer to the field, making space for practical ideas and fresh perspectives side by side.Blanton’s keynote, “Let’s bring the L-Word back into the workplace – and no, I don’t mean layoffs,” explored how love, respect, and humanity can reshape organizational culture. With decades of leadership and consulting experience, she spoke about the impact of leaders who lead with care and connection; teams grow more resilient, more committed, and more willing to innovate. Her message reflected AAG’s mission: helping organizations become more human by guiding individuals to grow into stronger leaders and better teammates.Her talk tied directly to this year’s theme, “Elevate,” which encouraged participants to raise their expectations of what HR and leadership can look like. By linking big-picture vision with practical action, Blanton gave a talk that fit the event’s purpose: challenging old habits, sharing new ways forward, and reminding leaders that change starts with people.The evening included 12 speakers from across industries. Allison Allen, founder of Leadership Rewired, spoke on the leadership role middle managers can play when given the chance. Andrea Baldrica, Chief Sales Officer at HUB International, shared stories of “everyday average heroes” in the workplace.Travis Davis, founder of Travis Davis LLC, offered a perspective on the value disability brings to organizations. And Nakevia Miller, CEO of iN Possibiliti, made the case for making marketing a shared responsibility across a company. Together, the lineup showed the range of thinking and experience that makes DisruptHR unique.The event also created room for connection with food, music, and time to meet peers from across Central Texas. Conversations between HR leaders, entrepreneurs, and technologists were as much a part of the experience as the talks on stage. Attendees left with new contacts, new ideas, and new energy to bring back to their teams.DisruptHR Austin also gave back to the wider community. Proceeds from the event supported Love Justice International , a nonprofit that prevents human trafficking by monitoring key transit points and working with authorities to intervene.For Austin Alliance Group, the evening underscored a belief that strong organizations start with leaders who put people first. Blanton’s presence on stage reinforced AAG’s commitment to helping workplaces where people feel valued, teams work in sync, and leaders are ready for the challenges ahead.

