Austin Alliance Group Named 'HR Sponsor of the Year' at Austin SHRM HR Excellence Awards

Years of partnership, volunteer leadership, and program support earn top recognition.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin Alliance Group (AAG) was named HR Sponsor of the Year at the 2025 Austin SHRM HR Excellence Awards, a recognition that highlights steady support for the region’s human resources community and close collaboration with the chapter’s volunteer leaders.Austin SHRM – the local affiliate of the Society for Human Resource Management – serves a broad cross-section of professionals in technology, healthcare, education, manufacturing, nonprofit, and professional services. The chapter is known for practical programming: certification preparation, peer roundtables, and an annual conference that turns research and lived experience into tools people can bring back to their teams. The HR Excellence Awards cap that work each year by recognizing contributions that move the profession forward.AAG’s connection to Austin SHRM spans years and several touchpoints. The firm has sponsored signature events across multiple seasons, most recently serving as Platinum Sponsor of the chapter’s 75th Anniversary Conference at the AT&T Hotel and Conference Center. Team members have also contributed behind the scenes, shaping session agendas, recruiting practitioners with actionable content, and supporting professional development initiatives at both chapter and state levels. AAG’s leaders have held chapter roles since 2014, including treasurer, conference co-vice president, president-elect, president, and immediate past president, with ongoing coordination support for statewide initiatives at the Texas SHRM level. Recent efforts also included coordinating mentor meetups, a leadership book giveaway from AAG’s resource library, and exhibitor lounge conversations.Sponsor of the Year reflects that combination of financial backing and hands-on service. The award acknowledges a partnership built around practical learning, shared problem-solving, and a belief that strong organizations start with well-supported people leaders. It also aligns with AAG’s mission: inspiring organizations to be more human, one person at a time, by guiding individuals to become the best leaders and teammates they can be.This year’s ceremony also recognized standouts across the community. Honorees included HR Executive of the Year Kasha Bartolomew, DEIB Champion Angela Johnson, Emerging HR Meredith Wong, Volunteer Leader Sam Moore, and Lifetime Achievement recipient Mary Evans. Together, the slate reflects a chapter that values inclusion, mentorship, operational excellence, and long-term service.For AAG, Sponsor of the Year carries practical meaning. Sponsorship helps the chapter test new program formats, bring diverse voices to the stage, and keep registration within reach for professionals at organizations of all sizes. It also sustains a neutral forum where peers can compare notes on the issues shaping daily work – responsible AI adoption, data-informed people decisions, succession planning, and culture design – then leave with clear next steps.The recognition arrives as Central Texas continues to grow and workplaces evolve with it. Austin SHRM’s role as a convener matters in that environment, and AAG plans to stay the course. The firm will continue supporting the HR Excellence Awards and year-round education, contributing volunteer time and facilitation expertise, and partnering with chapter leaders on programs that turn shared challenges into usable practices.Sponsor of the Year is a milestone, but it’s also a marker of ongoing commitment. The work continues: connecting practitioners, sharing what works, and strengthening the people side of business across Central Texas.

