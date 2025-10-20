Gabe Chatham Installed as President of Home Builders Association of Georgia

Chatham Family

Industry veteran accepts leadership role

It’s an incredible honor to serve as President of the Home Builders Association of Georgia.” — Gabe Chatham

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chathambilt Homes proudly announces that Gabe Chatham, Vice President of Chathambilt Homes in Alpharetta has been sworn in as the 2025 President of the Home Builders Association of Georgia (HBAG). The installation took place during HBAG’s Fall Meeting, held in early September at the Ritz-Carlton on Amelia Island.A third-generation home builder, Chatham continues a legacy of excellence, leadership and advocacy within Georgia’s residential construction industry. An active member and past President of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association, he was installed by his father, David Chatham, a member of the Georgia Home Builder Hall of Fame.“It’s an incredible honor to serve as President of the Home Builders Association of Georgia,” said Chatham. “Homebuilding is at the heart of strong communities, and I’m excited to work alongside our members, local associations and state leaders to expand housing opportunities and support the next generation of skilled professionals. I’m also thankful for the support of my wife, Mellette, and our four children while I have the opportunity to serve our industry in this role.”Chatham succeeds Franklin Bailey, who led HBAG through a year marked by significant legislative progress, expanded educational programming and continued membership growth. As President, Chatham will continue the association’s statewide initiatives to strengthen Georgia’s housing market, promote attainable housing policies and advance workforce development opportunities that sustain the state’s growing economy.Chathambilt Homes represents three generations of dedication to Georgia’s housing industry. Under the leadership of David Chatham, son of founder Howard Chatham, and with the involvement of David’s sons – Gabe, Myles and Lance – the family business has grown into Chatham Holdings Corporation, a full-spectrum real estate enterprise encompassing homebuilding, community development and brokerage services.The company has built more than 5,500 custom homes across metro Atlanta and developed over 175 residential communities, earning recognition including the Southern Living Custom Builder of the Year, Southern Living Cornerstone Award, and three Atlanta Family Business Awards. Through The Chatham Company Brokerage, the family expands its impact, connecting hundreds of thousands of homebuyers and sellers through a trusted network of real estate professionals.Both Howard and David Chatham are recipients of the Lewis B. Cenker Lifetime Achievement Award, while David and Gabe have each served as President of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association. Most recently, David Chatham was inducted into the Home Builders Association of Georgia Hall of Fame in 2023.About the Chatham Family of BusinessesChathambilt, a renowned family home building company in north Atlanta, is marking 77 years. Established in 1948, the company boasts a legacy of facilitating home-buying for countless individuals, standing as a testament to its commitment, hard work and integrity. Serving families through real estate, Chathambilt treats every client as an extension of their family, ensuring a top-tier real estate experience. As they move into their third generation of service, their dedication remains unflinching, anchored by the guiding principle 'lighting the way home.' For more information on Chathambilt, visit https://chathamlegacy.com , and for more information on the Chatham Company, visit https://thechathamcompany.com or call 678-878-1219.About the Home Builders Association of GeorgiaThe Home Builders Association of Georgia (HBAG) is a professional trade association representing the residential construction industry across the state. With over 3,500 builder and associate members, HBAG works to protect housing affordability, promote high standards of professionalism and support policies that encourage growth and innovation in homebuilding.

