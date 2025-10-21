Neola and Michigan Leadership Institute Announce Partnership to Support Michigan’s Education Leaders

Neola and the Michigan Leadership Institute announce a partnership designed to support school leaders through policy-focused, leadership collaboration.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neola , Inc. and the Michigan Leadership Institute (MLI) today announced a new partnership designed to strengthen support for Michigan’s school leaders through policy-focused collaboration, professional learning, and leadership development.This partnership brings together two organizations deeply committed to advancing student-centered leadership and effective governance in Michigan’s public schools. Neola provides schools with current, compliant, comprehensive, and connected policy management services that help districts implement state and federal requirements with clarity and consistency. MLI focuses on leadership training, superintendent searches, and mentorship programs that prepare and sustain educational leaders across the state.“Michigan’s education leaders are navigating complex policy environments while keeping student outcomes at the center of every decision,” said Amanda Clapp, President of Neola. “By joining forces with the Michigan Leadership Institute, we’re aligning policy and leadership support in a way that ensures district leaders have the resources, insight, and confidence they need to lead effectively.”Through this collaboration, Neola and MLI will collaborate on workshops, leadership sessions, and strategic initiatives that connect policy development with leadership practice. Together, they aim to empower superintendents, school boards, and administrative teams to translate policy into meaningful action that supports teaching, learning, and student success.“MLI is proud to partner with Neola in supporting Michigan’s education leaders,” said Dr. Lisa Hagel, Executive Director of the Michigan Leadership Institute. “This partnership expands our shared mission to equip school leaders with the knowledge and tools needed to strengthen Michigan’s public education system.”Both organizations emphasized that the partnership will build upon their shared belief that effective leadership and clear policy go hand-in-hand in creating thriving school communities.About NeolaNeola, Inc. partners with school districts to develop and maintain policy and administrative guidelines that reflect state and federal law while aligning with each district’s local values and priorities. For over 40 years, Neola has supported educational excellence by making policy accessible, actionable, and student-focused. Visit www.neola.com to learn more.About Michigan Leadership InstituteThe Michigan Leadership Institute (MLI) provides professional development, leadership searches, and coaching for educational leaders throughout Michigan. MLI is dedicated to identifying, developing, and supporting outstanding educational leadership to enhance learning outcomes for all students. Visit www.mileader.org to learn more.

