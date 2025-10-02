Oakland University Galileo Institute & Neola Launch Partnership to Strengthen School Leadership Through Policy Education

Preparing tomorrow’s education leaders with the knowledge and confidence to navigate policy from day one.

STOW, OH, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neola , a leader in customized, legally vetted school board policy development, is proud to announce a new partnership with the Oakland University Galileo Institute in Michigan. This collaboration aims to inform, educate, and inspire upcoming teacher leaders, principals, central office administrators and superintendents on the mission-critical role of policy before they step into their district leadership positions.This milestone partnership comes at a significant moment: the Galileo Institute is celebrating its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of advancing school leadership in Michigan. It also coincides with Amanda Clapp’s 20th anniversary with Neola, where she has served as a driving force in shaping the organization and now leads as President and CEO.Through the Galileo Institute’s Leadership Series, Neola will engage directly with emerging educational leaders, providing valuable insight into how policy shapes district operations, compliance, and community trust.“Our work is built on the belief that strong, clear, and legally sound policies are the backbone of effective school leadership,” said Amanda Clapp, President and CEO of Neola. “By partnering with the Galileo Institute, we have a unique opportunity to equip future district leaders with the knowledge they need to succeed from day one.”The Galileo Institute’s Leadership Initiatives are designed to develop visionary leaders who can navigate the challenges of modern education. Through workshops, seminars, and professional development opportunities, the program supports leaders in creating positive change for their schools and communities."The Galileo Institute is very excited to add Neola's policy development expertise to the toolkit that K-12 leaders need now more than ever to successfully lead their districts," said Dr. William Solomonson, Chair of the Department of Organizational Leadership at Oakland University. "Neola is a strong partner to work together in realizing the Galileo Institute's mission to elevate the education profession."The first joint event under this partnership will take place on October 14th, kicking off the Galileo Institute's 4 Part Leadership Series for Superintendents and District Leadership Teams. Additional Leadership Series events will be scheduled throughout the school year.For more information on the Oakland University Galileo Institute and its Leadership Initiatives, visit: https://www.oakland.edu/galileo/leadership-initiatives/ About Neola:Neola is a leading provider of education policy services, partnering with schools to develop and implement comprehensive, up-to-date policies that align with state and federal regulations. With over 40 years of experience, Neola delivers customized policy solutions, leveraging expert guidance to support educational excellence. By fostering strong partnerships, Neola empowers school leaders to navigate legal changes effectively, enabling schools to remain compliant, adaptable, and focused on student success. Learn more at www.neola.com About the Oakland University Galileo Institute for School Leadership:The Galileo Institute, part of Oakland University’s School of Education and Human Services, is dedicated to developing highly effective school leaders. Through its innovative leadership initiatives, the Institute helps prepare teacher leaders, principals, central office administrators and superintendents to create, support and sustain excellence in education.

