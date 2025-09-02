Givebacks and Neola Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform School District Compliance Nationwide

Districts no longer have to choose between compliance and connection. Together with Neola, we’re helping schools create safe, engaged communities without adding complexity.” — Will Bowen, CEO of Givebacks

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Givebacks, a centralized platform purpose-built for districts that unites payments, fundraising, and reconciliation, and Neola, a leader in customized, legally vetted school board policy development, are proud to announce a strategic partnership designed to simplify and strengthen compliance for school districts across the country.Building the System Behind the Standards:Across the nation, lawmakers are recognizing the importance of oversight and accountability in school operations. States like Tennessee (see the Comptroller’s policy guidance ) and South Carolina have enacted legislation to ensure schools and their support organizations operate with transparency, financial integrity, and strong governance.This partnership empowers districts to move beyond simply drafting policy. It ensures those policies are actively implemented into daily practice. Together, Givebacks and Neola introduce the Compliance Continuum: a unified approach that seamlessly aligns Policy, Procedure, and Protocol within technology to support student success, safeguard district operations, and strengthen trust within the school community.“Districts no longer have to choose between compliance and connection,” said Will Bowen, CEO of Givebacks. “Together with Neola, we’re helping schools create safe, engaged communities without adding complexity.”Top Benefits for School Districts:1. From Policy to Practice – Aligned and ActionableNeola provides legally sound, state-specific policies. Givebacks turns those policies into clear procedures and daily routines. Together, they align Policy (what to do), Procedure (how to do it), and Protocol (real-time district support) for consistent district-wide implementation.2. Real-Time Compliance SupportGivebacks makes Neola’s policies easy to follow with automated workflows, built-in documentation, and task management tools. Districts can manage volunteers, facility use, and communications efficiently to stay audit-ready and reduce legal risk.3. Stronger Community Connections, Backed by Built-In ProtectionsThe Givebacks platform helps districts engage families and volunteers with confidence. Seamless workflows and built-in communication are all guided by Neola policy to improve compliance while building trust through transparency.“Compliance isn’t a checkbox — it’s a system,” said Amanda Clapp, President of Neola. “With Givebacks, we now help districts put policy into action with greater clarity, consistency, and confidence.”A Real-World Example:Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District in Ohio uses Givebacks and Neola together to bring clarity, oversight, and compliance to district operations. Through Givebacks, the district manages annual registration for all school support organizations, tracks fundraiser requests from submission through approval, and leverages the fundraiser summary function for transparent reporting. These processes ensure both schools and their support organizations operate within district policy—policies developed and supported by Neola—while giving district leaders the visibility they need to protect resources, streamline workflows, and build trust across the community.Why It Matters:When policy, procedure, and protocol are aligned, districts move from being reactive to becoming proactive. This partnership gives district leaders the clarity and tools they need to reduce risk, stay compliant, and focus on what matters most — the success of their school community.To learn more, contact your Givebacks Representative or Neola Associate. You can also visit www.givebacks.com or www.neola.com for additional information.About Givebacks:Givebacks is the centralized platform and payment ecosystem purpose-built for school communities. From event tickets and donations to student fees and membership dues, Givebacks makes it simple to give, pay, and participate—all in one place. Built-in compliance features and customizable workflow approvals help districts maintain oversight, enforce policies, and keep every transaction transparent. To learn more about Givebacks, visit www.givebacks.com About Neola:Neola is a leading provider of education policy services, partnering with schools to develop and implement comprehensive, up-to-date policies that align with state and federal regulations. With over 40 years of experience, Neola delivers customized policy solutions, leveraging expert guidance to support educational excellence. By fostering strong partnerships, Neola empowers school leaders to navigate legal changes effectively, enabling schools to remain compliant, adaptable, and focused on student success. Learn more at www.neola.com

Givebacks and Neola Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform School District Compliance

