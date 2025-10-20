Submit Release
F&G fish hatchery truck involved in a rollover accident near Bovill

An Idaho Fish and Game fish hatchery truck was involved in a non-fatal accident on Oct. 16. The tanker truck rolled over on Highway 8 near the town of Bovill. The driver—a Fish and Game employee—sustained minor injuries after losing control of the truck. No other vehicles or properties were involved in the accident.

The truck was hauling roughly 3,000 catchable size rainbow trout to Elk Creek Reservoir. Unfortunately, all the fish on the truck died.

Fish and Game fish managers will be adjusting stocking efforts across the Clearwater Region following this accident to ensure Elk Creek Reservoir gets stocked this fall.

