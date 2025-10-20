Jeff Woods Construction & Westbury® Railing (DSI) Formalize Strategic Partnership

Jeff Woods Construction partners with Westbury® Railing to become an official installer, offering enhanced warranties, training, and aluminum railing options.

Since we first integrated Westbury railing into our projects, we saw immediately the difference in finish, quality, and ease of installation.” — Jeff Woods

CROSSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Woods Construction & Roofing , a leading custom home and outdoor-living specialist in Crossville, Tennessee , is proud to announce it has formalized a strategic partnership with WestburyAluminum Railing, a division of Digger Specialties, Inc. The announcement follows the September 2025 press release by DSI, which highlighted Jeff Woods Construction as one of the professional deck builders advocating for Westbury’s aluminum railing systems.With this formal partnership, Jeff Woods Construction becomes an official Westbury installer and preferred contractor in its service region , enabling expanded warranties, co-marketing support, and ongoing product training and servicing for homeowners and builders alike.In its September release, DSI cited Jeff Woods Construction’s early adoption of Westbury products, noting that “from the early stages of using Westbury railing, we immediately noticed a difference in the quality of the product’s powder coating. Since then, we almost exclusively offer Westbury railing in our deck designs and screen rooms. The product speaks for itself. Our clients can see the quality and feel good about the warranty.” Lawrence G. Boyts, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at DSI, added, “professional deck builders have confidence recommending Westbury railing … because of the product’s beauty, low maintenance features, and long-lasting performance.”Partnership Benefits & Highlights:Enhanced Warranty & Support — Homeowners who choose Westbury installations through Jeff Woods will benefit from Westbury’s lifetime limited product warranty and the 7-year labor warranty when installed by DSI-trained certified companies.Expanded Product Access — The partnership opens up access to Westbury’s full aluminum railing lineup (eight models, 22 styles) and advanced product options such as Bella Cavo horizontal cable and Sorrento mesh infill systems.Co-Marketing & Training — Jeff Woods Construction and Westbury will collaborate on joint marketing materials, training for installers, and technical support to ensure consistent installation quality and customer satisfaction.About Jeff Woods Construction & Roofing:Founded in 1997, Jeff Woods Construction & Roofing offers custom home builds, deck and screen room design and installation, and roofing services across Crossville, Tennessee, and surrounding counties. The company emphasizes quality craftsmanship, long-term durability, and customer-centric service.About Westbury / Digger Specialties, Inc.WestburyAluminum Railing, a division of Digger Specialties, Inc., is a leading manufacturer of premium powder-coated aluminum railing systems. The Westbury product line features eight main railing models and 22 style options backed by DSI’s proprietary 10-step AAMA 2604 powder coating process, lifetime limited warranties, and industry-leading installation support.Media Contacts:Jeff Woods Construction & RoofingJeff WoodsPhone: 931-787-7715Email: info@jeffwoodsconstruction.comDSI / Westbury Railing:Chris H. BeyerDirector, Public Relations / Channel MarketingDSI / Westbury Aluminum Railing704-438-7998cbeyer@dsiwestbury.com

