Jeff Woods Construction and Roofing Honored with GAF President’s Club Award and Launches New Roofing Visualizer Tool

Jeff Woods Construction and Roofing Crew Poses with Award

Receiving the President’s Club Award from GAF is a tremendous honor. It reflects our team’s unwavering commitment to quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction,” — Jeff Woods

CROSSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Woods Construction and Roofing in Crossville Tennessee is proud to announce it has been awarded the prestigious GAF President’s Club Award, a recognition reserved for only the most elite roofing contractors in North America. This exclusive honor is presented by GAF, North America’s largest roofing manufacturer, to contractors who exemplify excellence in performance, reliability, and service within the roofing industry.The President’s Club Award is only attainable by contractors who have already achieved GAF Master EliteCertification—a designation held by just the top 2% of all roofing contractors in the U.S. Jeff Woods Construction has not only met but exceeded the rigorous standards set by GAF, earning recognition as one of the "best of the best" in the industry.The award highlights three pillars of excellence:Performance: A track record of installing GAF roofing systems that qualify for GAF’s highest-level warranties.Reliability: Consistently offering and honoring GAF’s strongest warranties with proven long-term dependability.Service: Delivering top-tier customer satisfaction and outstanding service with consistently positive reviews.See Your Roof Before You Roof — New Roofing Visualizer Now AvailableIn addition to this major industry recognition, Jeff Woods Construction is excited to announce the launch of its new interactive Roofing Visualizer Tool. This innovative online tool allows homeowners to upload a photo of their own home and preview how different GAF shingle styles and colors will look before making a decision.“We’re always looking for ways to make the roofing process easier and more transparent for our customers,” said Woods. “With the Roofing Visualizer, homeowners can confidently choose a look they love, backed by the craftsmanship and reliability that earned us the President’s Club honor.” - Tyler Breeding (Lead Sales Associate)About Jeff Woods Construction:Jeff Woods Construction has been serving Tennessee and surrounding areas with high-quality residential and commercial roofing services for over 20 years. Known for their expert craftsmanship, superior customer service, and commitment to excellence, the company continues to be a trusted name in the industry.To schedule a roofing consultation, please contact Jeff Woods Construction at 931-787-7715

