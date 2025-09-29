Cupples Construction Partners with Catalyst Construction to Support The Bridge Shelter Village in Bloomington

Visualization of the Bridge project Normal Illinois

Cupples Construction partners with Catalyst to build The Bridge shelter in Bloomington, providing 48 cabins and support for people experiencing homelessness.

Our community is our family, being part of projects like The Bridge shows that we’re here to serve, to build trust, and to make Bloomington-Normal a stronger place for everyone.” — Brain Cupples

NORMAL, IL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cupples Construction , a family-owned roofing and exterior services company rooted in Bloomington-Normal , has partnered with Catalyst Construction to help bring The Bridge shelter village to life. This groundbreaking project, spearheaded by Home Sweet Home Ministries, will provide 48 individual cabin units for people experiencing homelessness in McLean County.The $6 million initiative, supported by county funds and community partners, is designed to create a low-barrier, non-congregate shelter model with long-term stability. Catalyst Construction is serving as lead design and construction manager, while Cupples Construction was awarded a bid to contribute roofing and exterior work.For Cupples Construction, the project is not about profit.“There’s a very good chance we’re not going to make anything on this one,” said Brian Cupples, founder of Cupples Construction. “But for us, it’s about serving our community. Our business model is centered on Christ, and when we help the least of these, it’s as if we’re doing it unto Him. That’s the main purpose.”The company’s commitment to integrity and quality is evident in both its business model and technical expertise. Cupples Construction is a GAF Master Elite Contractor, a designation earned by only 2% of roofers in North America, and is part of GAF’s prestigious President’s Club. Every roof installed by Cupples includes lifetime shingle warranties and a 25-year labor guarantee.“We refuse to cut corners,” added Garret York, co-owner. “If something isn’t right, we make it right—even if it costs us. Integrity is non-negotiable. At the end of the day, our name matters, and we want to be known as a company people can trust for generations.”Beyond technical excellence, Cupples Construction emphasizes local involvement. The company is an active member of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce and the Better Business Bureau. Their leaders stress that they are here for the long term, unlike storm-chasing contractors.About The Bridge:The Bridge is a new initiative by Home Sweet Home Ministries in partnership with Catalyst Construction, providing a village of small cabin units with shared amenities near downtown Bloomington. The project will serve dozens of homeless adults and includes wraparound services to help individuals achieve stability and independence.About Cupples Construction:Cupples Construction is a Bloomington-Normal based roofing and exterior services company, offering roofing, siding, gutters, and insurance claim support throughout Central Illinois. Founded on faith and integrity, Cupples Construction is committed to serving its community with excellence. As a GAF Master Elite President’s Club member, the company offers industry-leading warranties and quality craftsmanship backed by a mission to put people first. Contact us to learn more or go to www.cupplesconstruction.com Media Contact:Brian CupplesCupples Construction, Inc.Phone: +309-826-4377Email: brian@cupplesconstruction.com

