Saskatchewan Recognizes Waste Reduction Week

CANADA, October 20 - Released on October 20, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is recognizing Waste Reduction Week, taking place from October 20 to 26, 2025. Waste Reduction Week focuses on the importance of waste reduction, resource conservation and building a more sustainable future.

Throughout the week, Saskatchewan residents are encouraged to take part in any activities, initiatives or discussions that might take place in your community that promote waste reduction.

This year's campaign has six different themes, each highlighting an important area where we can prevent waste:

Monday - Construction: Reuse building materials, salvage usable components and use deconstruction techniques to keep waste out of landfills.

Tuesday - Textiles: Rethink fast fashion by donating clothing, choosing reused and sustainable fabrics and extend garment life by reusing, repurposing or simply wearing what we already own more often.

Wednesday - Electronics: Consider repairing or upgrading electronics yourself to reduce e-waste.

Thursday - Plastics: Use reusable food and drink containers, such as refillable water bottles and durable storage options, instead of single-use plastics.

Friday - Food: Plan meals and store food properly to maximize its lifespan. Composting scraps is a great way to reduce both food waste and greenhouse gas emissions.

Weekend - Share, reuse and repair: Wrap up the week by sharing items, participating in repair caf é s and finding creative ways to give household goods a second life.

"These themes highlight that each one of us, whether through our work or in our personal lives, have a role to reduce impacts of waste on our landfills," Environment Minister Travis Keisig said. "Saskatchewan people have always been innovative and resourceful, and Waste Reduction Week is a great time to celebrate those strengths and put them into action."

Each year, Saskatchewan's Waste Reduction Week is proclaimed in conjunction with Waste Reduction Week in Canada. The Saskatchewan Waste Reduction Council (SWRC) coordinates provincial involvement with the national campaign.

"Waste reduction is a shared effort," Saskatchewan Waste Reduction Council Executive Director Joanne Fedyk said. "We are pleased to work with the Ministry of Environment and communities across Saskatchewan to make waste prevention, reuse and recycling part of everyday life."

For more information on Waste Reduction Week and how you can get involved, visit: saskwastereduction.ca.

