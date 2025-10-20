Transportation Commission awards seven highway contracts in October

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – At its October regular business meeting, the Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded seven contracts valued at approximately $38 million for Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $15.4 million to Cheyenne-based JTL Group Inc., dba Knife River, for a mill and overlay project involving asphalt paving, aggregate surfacing, grading, traffic control, structure and milling work on approximately 11.90 miles on the eastbound lane of Interstate 80 beginning at mile marker 199.05 between Rawlins and Creston Junction in Carbon County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $8.5 million to Montana-based Riverside Contracting Inc. for an overlay and wearing course project involving asphalt paving, traffic control, milling, grading, structure and signing work on approximately 6.30 miles on the east- and westbound lanes on I-80 beginning at mm 28.03 just west of Lyman in Uinta County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $4.9 million to Cheyenne-based Reiman Corp. for a bridge replacement project involving structure, grading, asphalt paving, traffic control and aggregate surfacing work on approximately 0.50 mile at the structure over BNSF Railroad on County Road 1A in Weston County. The contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2026.

Reiman Corp. was also conditionally awarded a bid valued at approximately $500,000 for a structure removal project involving grading, traffic control and seeding/erosion control work on a structure at mm 8.21 on County Road 210 near Cheyenne. The bid is conditionally awarded pending concurrence by Laramie County. The completion date is June 30, 2026

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $765,000 to South Dakota-based Highway Improvement Inc. for a project involving crack sealing and traffic control work on approximately 52 miles on Wyoming Highway 28 at various locations in Sublette and Sweetwater Counties. The contract completion date is May 31, 2026

Highway Improvement was also awarded a bid valued at approximately $700,000 for a project involving crack sealing and traffic control work on approximately 89 miles at various locations in Albany, Carbon and Laramie Counties. The contract completion date is April 30, 2026.

All the above projects are funded primarily with federal dollars.

Funded primarily with state dollars, Sundance-based Croell Inc. was awarded a bid valued at approximately $7.2 million for a mill, overlay, reconstruction and chip seal project involving aggregate surfacing, asphalt paving, grading, traffic control, fencing, stormwater drainage and chip seal work on approximately 5 miles on Wyoming Highway 120 & Wyoming Highway 170 beginning at mm 4.21 between Thermopolis and Meeteetse in Hot Springs County. The completion date is June 30, 2027

Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.