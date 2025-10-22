Southern Quality Propane Expands Hometown Service with New Blackshear Office

Photo by Greg O'Driscoll, Blackshear Times

BLACKSHEAR, GA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of the mission to deliver reliable, hometown service to more communities, Southern Quality Propane (SQP) expanded its footprint with a new office in Blackshear, Ga. The ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, for the 833 Main Street location, marks the start of a closer relationship with the Southeast Georgia region provided by a local team and full-service offerings.SQP’s new location in Blackshear gives local communities their own home office for their propane services for residential, commercial, and agricultural needs—ultimately serving communities across Ware, Pierce, Coffee, Bacon, Brantley, Glynn, Camden, and Charlton counties.For years, residents across Southeast Georgia watched as once-local propane providers were absorbed into larger corporations, with hometown service giving way to consolidation and distant call centers. With SQP’s new office in Blackshear, that’s changing. There’s a local option again and SQP brings hometown service back to the region.“We’re proud to open our doors in Blackshear and serve these great communities with the kind of local, friendly service folks expect from a hometown provider,” said Brent Henson, president of SQP. “This office is more than just a location—it’s a promise to our neighbors that we’re here when you need us.”The new Blackshear office is staffed by Brian Owens, Trae Kicklighter, and Anthony Garcia, who are proud to serve the area as a dedicated, local team.From farm operations in Coffee and Pierce counties to coastal businesses in Glynn and Camden, propane powers a wide range of needs across Southeast Georgia. Whether it’s heating rural homes, fueling agricultural equipment, or supporting commercial kitchens, Southern Quality Propane is positioned to deliver reliable service tailored to this region’s unique demands.As a company rooted in small-town values, SQP’s new location solidifies their commitment to Southeast Georgia. Based in Thomasville, Ga., and supported by seven regional offices, SQP offers everything from scheduled deliveries and inspections to full-service maintenance contracts across South Georgia and North Florida. For more information, visit www.southernqualitypropane.com or call (912) 809-6044.

