Camilla’s Susan Moss Elected Chairman-Elect of the Georgia Bankers Association

CAMILLA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Susan Moss, president and CEO, Planters and Citizens Bank, Camilla, has been elected by her peers to serve as Chairman-elect of the Georgia Bankers Association (GBA).“Susan is a proven leader whose integrity, deep industry expertise and lifelong commitment to community banking make her an outstanding choice,” said Philip G. Williams, GBA chairman and executive vice president and Georgia banking president at The Claxton Bank. “She brings a thoughtful perspective and steady leadership that will strengthen the association’s voice and impact across the state.”Moss joined Planters and Citizens Bank in 2006. She served as executive vice president, corporate secretary and CFO until, in January 2018, she was elected as the bank’s president and CEO, roles previously held by her father, grandfather and great-grandfather.Moss served on the Leadership GBA Executive Committee from 2012 to 2018. She was the 2016-2017 Leadership GBA Executive Committee chair, and in that role, she represented the committee on the GBA Board of Directors. She is currently a member of the GBA Community Bankers Committee.Moss received her B.B.A. in management information systems from the University of Georgia and her M.B.A. in business management from Columbus State University. She is a 2009 graduate of the Georgia Banking School, a program run by the Georgia Bankers Association.Moss is a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council (CDIAC). Additionally, she serves on the executive committee of the Camilla Chamber of Commerce, where she is also a past chair, and she serves as a board member of the Downtown Camilla Development Authority. She is a past finance chair for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mitchell County and has served on the Board of Trustees for Camilla United Methodist Church.About the Georgia Bankers Association: Founded in 1892, the Georgia Bankers Association promotes the general welfare and usefulness of banking and the preservation of a sound banking system. For 133 years, GBA has been the resource that empowers Georgia’s banks, providing effective government relations and public advocacy, a community of professional peers, top-quality education and professional development, and revenue-enhancing products and services.

