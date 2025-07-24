ADELE, a Full-Service Marketing, Communications and Branding Firm, Announces Brand Launch and Strategic Team Expansion

ADELE - Marketing | Communications | Branding

Adele Creative today announced a strategic team expansion and its launch as ADELE, a full-service marketing, communications, and branding firm.

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating more than a decade of service, Adele Creative today announced a strategic team expansion and its launch as ADELE, a full-service marketing, communications, and branding firm with offices in Tallahassee, Fla. and Thomasville, Ga.As Adele Creative, the team served as a valued partner in the growth of hundreds of companies and organizations through its approach to powerful marketing and compelling creative design. As ADELE, the firm debuts an expanded portfolio of capabilities and a name that reflects its deeper purpose and steadfast commitment to helping clients promote, protect, and preserve their brand legacy.“Our work has always been about the people and the purpose behind every organization—building something meaningful and lasting with clients who trust us to deliver,” said Lauren Wootton, founder and CEO of ADELE. “The name ‘ADELE’ comes from the word adal, meaning noble. That meaning inspires us daily—it reflects the values that shape how we partner with our remarkable clients, support our talented team, and deliver exceptional service. I am profoundly grateful for the clients and colleagues who have shaped this journey and incredibly proud of what we’ve built together.”The firm also announced the appointment of veteran communications and marketing advisor Valerie Wickboldt as chief strategy officer. In this role, Wickboldt will focus on elevating client impact, consulting on integrated marketing communications campaigns, and aligning brand storytelling with long-term business growth. With nearly 20 years of experience in the private and public sector, Wickboldt served in several executive leadership roles spanning a variety of industries including nonprofits, associations, health care and government.“Valerie brings a proven track record of guiding organizations through complex challenges, shaping high-impact campaigns, and driving strategic initiatives that strengthen brands, garner transformative support, and provide measurable results,” Wootton added. “Her valuable combination of strategic vision, multidisciplinary expertise, and practical experience will be a tremendous asset to ADELE. We are thrilled to have her as part of our growing team.”A Florida native and graduate of Florida State University, Valerie is a Leadership Florida lifetime member and serves on the boards of The Economic Club of Florida and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend, where she also mentors. She is a member of the Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA), an FPRA Image Award Winner, named a Rising Star by Florida Politics, a “40 Under 40” by News Service of Florida, and one of the state’s “Great Communicators” by INFLUENCE magazine.ADELE also enhanced the team announcing the promotion of Joshwa Copeland as director of accounts; Ben Fairbrother, PMP, as emergency management and response advisor; board-certified emergency medicine physician, Israel Wootton, MD, as healthcare and emergency management advisor; and Shea Davenport as content manager.# # #About ADELEADELE is a full-service marketing, communications, and branding firm that serves clients across the U.S. Founded in 2013, ADELE specializes in crafting impactful strategies and creative solutions that help organizations promote, protect, and preserve their brand legacy. With a team of veteran advisors and innovative strategists, ADELE delivers customized, cross-disciplinary expertise to businesses and organizations in both the private and public sectors.

