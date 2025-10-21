New Fundraising Service for Nonprofits Lets Supporters Donate Used Electronics

CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fundraising industry leader Charitable Adult Rides and Services (CARS) has teamed up with electronics trade-in giant Phobio to power a new electronics donation program for nonprofits. The partnership leverages the convenience of Phobio for Good with the reach of CARS' extensive network of nonprofit partners. Phobio manages platform-led, consumer-facing trade-in programs with large retailers, businesses, and consumers, handling over 20 million devices to date.Through Phobio for Good, people can donate their unwanted mobile devices and computers, converting them into funding that directly benefits the nonprofit of their choice. This eco-friendly approach offers communities a seamless way to support causes they care about while reducing e-waste.“Nonprofits need innovative ways to grow their donor base and generate additional funds, and Phobio for Good is designed to do exactly that,” said Stephen Wakeling, CEO of Phobio. “Working with CARS allows us to pair our expertise in device trade-in with their deep nonprofit reach, creating a partnership that makes sustainable fundraising accessible at a national scale.”CARS will introduce the program to its network of over 10,000 nonprofit partners, ensuring organizations can access this revenue stream during a time when funding is tight.The nationwide collaboration with Phobio for Good gives nonprofits partnered with CARS the opportunity to tap into the $64B used electronics market. CARS, a nonprofit, offers multiple fundraising streams for nonprofits.“At CARS, we are constantly looking for new ways to assist nonprofits and strengthen and diversify their fundraising programs,” said Howard Pearl, CEO of CARS. “Phobio for Good is a natural fit for our ‘More Ways to Raise’ philosophy, and we’re proud to introduce this sustainable fundraising option to our nonprofit partners.”About CARSCharitable Adult Rides & Services (CARS) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has helped raise over $600 million through vehicle donations. Since 2003, CARS has partnered with over 10,000 nonprofits nationwide to raise funds through unique giving programs. From vehicle and real estate donations to credit card roundups and stock gifts, CARS is committed to providing More Ways to Raise for organizations of every size and mission. Learn more at careasy.org.About PhobioPhobio is a leading provider of trade-in and electronic recycling solutions, helping individuals and organizations extend the life cycle of devices while promoting environmental sustainability. Through its innovative fundraising program, Phobio enables communities to donate used electronics in support of nonprofits, combining impact-driven philanthropy with eco-friendly practices. Learn more at phobio.com.Media Contact

