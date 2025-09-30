Cartober 2025 Drives Support for Nonprofits Nationwide—from Service Dogs to Public Media

Donate your extra vehicle and your favorite cause will receive the proceeds. Donating your car, truck, RV, motorcycle, or boat is simple and tax-deductible.

You can donate your car, truck, RV, motorcycle, or boat to your favorite cause this October.

At a time when support is really needed, the campaign highlights the impact of vehicle donations and the meaningful support donors can provide to important causes.” — Carol Tran, Director of Marketing, CARS

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CARS (Charitable Adult Rides & Services) is kicking off Cartober, the annual vehicle donation campaign that runs every October. With more than 10,000 nonprofit partners nationwide, Cartober makes it simple to turn your extra car, truck, motorcycle, RV, or boat into support for the cause you care about most.This year, Cartober is shining a spotlight on several featured nonprofits whose missions showcase the diversity and impact of vehicle donations: Canine Companions , which provides expertly trained service dogs to adults, children, and veterans with disabilities.• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California, offering comfort and care to families with seriously ill or injured children.• Best Friends Animal Society, a national leader in the fight to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters.• Public media stations like KPBS, Cincinnati Public Radio, and LAist, which keep communities informed and connected through trusted news and cultural programming.Carol Tran, Director of Marketing, CARS: “Cartober is a powerful way for nonprofits and stations to kick off their year-end fundraising efforts. At a time when support is really needed, the campaign highlights the impact of vehicle donations and the meaningful support donors can provide to important causes.”CARS’ streamlined vehicle donation program offers free pick-up, handles all paperwork and logistics, and ensures donors receive a tax deduction for their gift. Since 2003, CARS has returned over $600 million to its nonprofit partners.Donating a vehicle during Cartober is simple and easy. Here’s how it works:1. Visit Cartober.com and choose from more than 10,000 nonprofit partners.2. Schedule a free vehicle pick-up.3. CARS manages the sale and provides all necessary tax paperwork.4. The proceeds from the sale of the vehicle go to the chosen nonprofit.This October, turn your extra vehicle into a lifeline for the causes you care about most. Visit Cartober.com or call 855-CAR-1822 to donate today.About CARS:CARS (Charitable Adult Rides & Services) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to helping other nonprofits boost fundraising through vehicle and real estate donation programs. With more than 10,000 nonprofit partners, CARS has returned over $600 million to organizations since 2003, providing simple, impactful ways for donors to make a difference.Media Contact:

