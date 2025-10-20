Holistique Medical Center & IV Lounge Wins the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Alternative Medicine in Bellevue

Holistique Medical Center & IV Lounge Award Winning Alternative Medicine in Bellevue, Washington

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Alternative Medicine in Bellevue, Washington has been awarded to Holistique Medical Center & IV Lounge. This recognition honors Holistique Medical Center & IV Lounge for its outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honor businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.Holistique Medical Center & IV Lounge is a premier regenerative medical clinic based in Bellevue, Washington, offering a unique, integrative approach to health and wellness. Established in 2002, the center combines the science of Western medicine with the wisdom of Eastern healing to provide comprehensive, patient-centered care. As Washington state's first IV Drip Therapy Lounge, Holistique offers nutrient-rich infusions, such as Athletic Performer, Immune Booster, Beauty Bliss, and Hangover Buster and more personalized infusions and peptides, in a serene, spa-like environment designed to restore vitality and promote healing. The clinic specializes in chronic illness and cancer support, regenerative medicine, and holistic primary care, with treatments tailored to conditions including hormone imbalances, autoimmune diseases, Lyme disease, POTS, chronic fatigue, digestive issues, anxiety, depression, and more. Patients frequently highlight the personalized care, compassionate team, and the emphasis on identifying and treating the root cause of illness.Led by their Chief Medical Officer and founder, Dr. Nooshin K. Darvish, the Holistique team includes a diverse group of naturopathic doctors, nurses, acupuncturists, massage therapists, and support staff who are all committed to helping patients achieve optimal health. Every treatment plan is individualized to support healing, longevity, and overall well-being. More than just a clinic, Holistique Medical Center & IV Lounge serves as a sanctuary for healing and transformation in the heart of Bellevue. By blending advanced diagnostics, natural therapies, and compassionate care, Holistique empowers individuals to take charge of their health and live more vibrant, balanced lives.When it came time to select this year’s recipient, Holistique Medical Center & IV Lounge stood out as a reputable alternative medical clinic. Known for its professional, caring, and experienced team, Holistique Medical Center & IV Lounge has earned a strong reputation within the Bellevue community, with positive reviews from many satisfied clients. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from clients who were highly impressed by Holistique Medical Center & IV Lounge’s communication and exceptional service:“I feel cared for in a comprehensive way. I am not sure how to put this more succinctly. The whole-body health approach combined with the attention for my concerns are setting the bar for future of America's heartbeat. This is happening now at Holistique. I am so happy to be accepted as a new patient! The Ozone treatment worked as described. The staff are professional and friendly. The environment is calm and inviting."“Holistique Medical Center & IV lounge is one of the most incredible medical centers & experiences I have ever had. The environment is extremely calm, relaxing, and clean - and the staff is exceptional! They are extremely knowledgeable, they are always quick to respond, they are so kind and personable, and they truly go above and beyond for their clients.I have been getting the Beauty Bliss IV with glutathione to prepare for my wedding in September. I had originally planned on doing some of the IV treatments in preparation for the big day, but I have had such an amazing experience, that I know I will continue to go for IV treatments, as well as to meet with their doctor.I have had an amazing experience with Tamara Dawson, specifically. She couldn't be nicer, she always remembers who you are, and she is extremely knowledgeable about absolutely everything regarding Holistique Medical Center and wellness as a whole. She speaks so highly of Dr. Darvish, so I purchased her book and can't wait to read it and continue on my wellness journey at Holistique Medical Center! I could not speak more highly of Holistique!"“Dr Darvish, and really the entire team at Holistique, are completely professional, dedicated to their patient’s’ health, and truly wonderful to their patience and relatives. They listen really well, and go the extra mile to make sure you’re informed, comfortable, and getting the exact healthcare you need!"“Holistique Medical Center is truly amazing! The team is warm, knowledgeable, and takes the time to understand your health concerns. I’ve had such a positive experience with their treatments and feel more balanced and healthier overall. If you’re looking for compassionate care that works, I highly recommend Holistique!"The Holistique Medical Center & IV Lounge team consistently goes above and beyond to ensure outstanding care for every client.The Quality Business Awards honor businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. Earning a Quality Business Award reflects a dedication to providing top-tier products and exceptional customer service.For more information about Holistique Medical Center & IV Lounge, please visit the company's website Contact:Quality Business Awardssupport@qualitybusinessawards.com

