Resourceful Talent Group Wins the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Employment Agency in Aventura, Florida

RTG Co-Founders Jonathan Raude & Alexander Ubaydov Jonathan & Alexander at the historic West Side Tennis Club Award Winning Staffing & Recruiting Agency in Aventura, FL

AVENTURA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resourceful Talent Group (RTG), a premier boutique staffing and recruiting firm that delivers at scale, has been awarded the 2025 Quality Business Award for Best Employment Agency in Aventura, Florida. This honor, given to fewer than 1% of U.S. businesses each year, recognizes organizations that consistently demonstrate exceptional client satisfaction, service excellence, and measurable results.Different than the average boutique, RTG combines high-touch personalization with the reach and scale usually associated with large agencies. The firm provides direct hire, contract, and contract-to-hire sourcing solutions, for Senior and Executive level talent across AI, Technology, Advertising, Creative, Accounting, Finance, Healthcare, Legal, and Client-facing roles.RTG concurrently operates an expansive Global Contracting Desk featuring top remote talent from around the world such as AI Developers, Software Engineers, Virtual Assistants, Service Representatives, Paralegals, and Medical Billers.RTG was born from the complementary strengths of its co-founders, Alexander Ubaydov and Jonathan Raude. Alexander was as a Systems Administrator before deciding in 2002 to form Ecomsolutions of New York, a technology consultancy that delivers custom IT projects, and has formed strategic partnerships with global leaders such as Adobe, AWS, and CDW. Jonathan launched his career in Enterprise Sales at IBM, where he oversaw enterprise accounts including the States of Pennsylvania and Virginia, Under Armour, American Express, Goldman Sachs, and Fiserv, closing over $10 million in new business and establishing a reputation of thriving under pressure.The two met at a birthday party in 2020 and immediately bonded over their shared love of tennis and technology. Jonathan, a former Division I tennis player at Boston College, and Alex, a lifelong avid tennis player, both belonged at the time to the historic West Side Tennis Club in Forest Hills, NY. What began as a personal connection quickly evolved into a professional partnership built on complementary strengths and a shared vision for building something lasting.As the two collaborated on transformative technology projects for a variety of prominent organizations such as AbbVie, BlockTower Capital, CoCreativ, and Duke Health, businesses began asking them for help with staffing other parts of their growing teams.“We started out by staffing experienced global software engineering teams in the heat of the pandemic when businesses went fully remote and onshore tech talent was scarce. We solved a major need for businesses who urgently required quality software engineers. Based on evolving needs from clients, we then quickly expanded to form a U.S. based IT contracting practice and almost simultaneously a direct-hire department placing senior and C-level technology leaders,” said Jonathan Raude, Co-Founder of Resourceful Talent Group. “We adapted with the needs of each individual organization during an uncertain period and made it a priority to help wherever and however we could. Over time, our clients asked for help with searches beyond Technology — from Finance to Marketing to client-facing roles — until we were helping every department of their organizations. We organically determined we could assist any organization, with any type of job function they needed.”Now known as a full-service talent firm companies call when the stakes are the highest, RTG has earned a reputation as a trusted partner for all people needs, locally and globally.“Our goal with every single ask is to always exceed, not simply meet, expectations,” said Raude. “You don’t hear the words ‘No’ or ‘Can’t’ at RTG. No matter what job function, how niche, or time sensitive the search is, we get it done. We have the best and brightest and as such, from a talent sourcing perspective, we can handle anything that comes our way.”The ongoing challenges in today’s labor market, from fierce competition for senior-level talent to the rapid rise of AI, have left no industry untouched. But for Jonathan Raude, this environment has only reinforced the principles that have fueled the firm’s rapid rise as a premier boutique staffing partner.“Staffing is a relationship business, and organizations rely on the partners they feel most confident in,” Raude says. “In a climate where talent is scarce and every hire matters, business owners, executives, and hiring managers are all pushing harder to ensure they’re working with a firm that can really understand them and deliver. That’s where it helps to be a company with strong deeply rooted relationships and a trusted global talent network.”About Resourceful Talent GroupResourceful Talent Group is a premier boutique staffing and recruiting firm trusted by organizations as a partner for all their people needs. Companies call on RTG when they face urgent, high-stakes hiring challenges that require experienced talent. Headquartered in Aventura, Florida, with an additional office in Massachusetts, Resourceful Talent Group operates through a recruiting network spanning North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

