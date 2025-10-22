Capstone Mortgage Group Inc. Wins the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Mortgage Broker in Merced, California

Capstone Mortgage Group Inc. Award Winning Mortgage Broker in Merced, California

MERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Mortgage Broker in Merced, California has been awarded to Capstone Mortgage Group Inc. This recognition honors Capstone Mortgage Group for its outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honor businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.Capstone Mortgage Group is a full service mortgage lender based in Merced, California. As a leading mortgage broker in the region, Capstone Mortgage Group specializes in a wide range of loan programs including VA, FHA, USDA, Conventional, Jumbo, HomePath, and Commercial loans. Whether assisting first-time home buyers or homeowners looking to refinance, Capstone Mortgage Group is dedicated to helping clients find the right mortgage solution to fit their financial goals. With a strong emphasis on personalized service, the Capstone Mortgage Group team works closely with each client to ensure a smooth and informed lending experience. Leveraging today’s advanced technology, Capstone Mortgage Group provides convenient online tools that allow borrowers to apply securely, pre-qualify, and explore various financing scenarios with ease. Guided in honesty, integrity, and competence, Capstone Mortgage Group is committed to offering competitive rates, low closing costs, and support that goes beyond the transaction.When it came time to select this year’s recipient, Capstone Mortgage Group stood out as a reputable company in the mortgage industry. Known for its experienced, professional, and friendly team, Capstone Mortgage Group has earned a strong reputation within the Merced community, with glowing reviews from many satisfied clients. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from clients who were highly impressed by Capstone Mortgage Group’s communication and exceptional service:“If you’re looking for a reliable home loan lender, Tony Smith from Capstone Mortgage Group is an excellent choice. He offers competitive interest rates, a straightforward application process, and outstanding customer service. Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer or refinancing, Tony provides clear guidance and personalized loan options to fit your financial goals.What sets Tony Smith apart is his efficiency—loan approvals are fast, and he keeps you informed every step of the way. His expertise and dedication ensure a smooth, hassle-free experience. Plus, Capstone Mortgage Group’s online tools make managing your mortgage simple, giving you confidence throughout the process.For a stress-free home financing experience, Tony Smith at Capstone Mortgage Group is a lender you can trust."“We had such a great experience with Tony and his team. We had bumps on the road on our end but they were very patient with us, helped us find solutions, checked in on our and got our refinance done. Processes like this are always so scary but we’re glad it went well and we got what we needed!"“Best experience ever getting a HELOC. Dennis Nightengale was efficient, thorough, available, communicated well and great to work with. Thank you so much!!!!"“Tony is knowledgeable, friendly and helped us every step of the way. He went above and beyond to ensure that our needs were met and worked hard to get things done in a timely manner. I highly recommend using him as your mortgage lender!"The Capstone Mortgage Group team consistently goes above and beyond to help every client.The Quality Business Awards honor businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. Earning a Quality Business Award reflects a dedication to providing top-tier products and exceptional customer service.For more information about Capstone Mortgage Group, please visit the company's website Contact:Quality Business Awardssupport@qualitybusinessawards.com

