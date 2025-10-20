Cow moose unlawfully shot near the community of Clearwater

On Oct. 18, residents of the town of Clearwater notified conservation officers of two yearling moose calves frequently pastureland just outside of a residential area. The cause of the calves’ reluctance to leave the area was soon revealed, as an adult cow moose was found alive, but debilitated by a gunshot wound in a nearby thicket.

Multiple attempts by the officers to provoke the cow to stand were unsuccessful. Evidence on the ground surrounding the cow indicated that she had been in that spot for multiple days, likely without adequate food or water.

Officers on scene made the difficult decision to euthanize the adult cow. Officers were able to confirm that the cow was no longer nursing her two calves, which drastically increases their chances of survival. Officers were able to salvage all the meat from the cow moose, which was donated to a local family.

Moose hunting in Idaho is an extremely limited activity, with once-in-a-lifetime harvest opportunities provided through a controlled hunt system. In this instance, the cow moose was located in Game Management Unit 16, an area of the state with low moose numbers and no available tags for moose hunting.

Unlawfully harvesting a cow moose in Idaho is a major crime, and anyone with information relating to this incident is encouraged to contact the Idaho Fish and Game - Clearwater Region Office at 208-799-5010, or the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) has posted that it is a $700 reward leading to the arrest of the individual (s) responsible.