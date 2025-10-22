Kleinschmidt Associates Honors Kelly Schaeffer for Leadership in Women in Hydropower

Kelly Schaeffer Receiving Award

PITTSFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kleinschmidt Associates is honored to recognize the extraordinary contributions of Kelly Schaeffer , a longtime leader in the hydropower industry whose dedication has shaped careers, advanced inclusion, and built lasting community.Kelly served on the inaugural Steering Committee that helped launch the Women in Hydropower (WIH) Mentorship Program in 2016. What began as a grassroots effort has grown into a global network of support and connection for women across the industry.Since being named chair of the Steering Committee in 2021, Schaeffer has helped create hundreds of mentor-mentee connections worldwide. The program supported more than 100 pairs and triads in 2022. Demand for the program has now reached an all-time high, with more than 202 mentee applications received in 2025. To date, more than 450 women have participated in WIH, gaining confidence, leadership skills, and professional growth.“Kelly’s leadership has been instrumental in building WIH into the respected program it is today,” said Tim Oakes, Chief Executive Officer at Kleinschmidt. “Kelly’s commitment to empowering women is helping to reshape the hydropower industry workforce.”As Kelly transitions off the Steering Committee, she is collaborating with Debbie Gray at the International Hydropower Association to expand WIH’s reach and secure additional resources. Her efforts are helping bring the program international visibility and sustainability.“As a member of the WIH Steering Committee for the past four years, I have had the pleasure of working with Kelly to help women thrive in hydropower,” said Debbie Gray, Senior Energy Policy Manager at International Hydropower Association. “She is a joy to work with, constantly taking the time to joke and grin while offering advice and explanations!”Beyond her role with WIH, Schaeffer is the founder and executive director of FIDOS Facility Dogs, a nonprofit dedicated to raising and training facility dogs that provide comfort and support for people in need. She also remains active with the National Hydropower Association and the United States Society on Dams, where she continues to champion diversity, inclusion, and the development of young professionals.About KleinschmidtKleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies that strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives.For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.About Women in HydropowerThe Women in Hydropower Mentorship Program provides an opportunity for women to connect, generate new friendships and networks, and share experiences in a supportive environment that highlights the powerful contributions women from around the world make in the hydropower industry. For more information, visit https://www.womeninhydropower.org/

