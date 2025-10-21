Coalition of Disability and Civil Rights Advocates Condemn Education Dept. Layoffs, Warn of IDEA Threat

IDEA at Risk Keith Altman

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A broad coalition of disability, civil rights and education organizations is urging the U.S. Department of Education to reverse its sweeping layoffs, warning that gutting key offices will undermine decades of progress toward equal access for students with disabilities and civil rights enforcement. [1] The layoffs are part of an unprecedented workforce reduction announced by the Trump administration, which aims to shrink the Education Department from more than 4,100 employees to fewer than 2,000. Key teams overseeing Title I funding, after-school programs, and civil rights investigations are being dismantled. [2] The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) requires states to provide a Free Appropriate Public Education to students with disabilities. Federal oversight ensures that Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) are implemented, due process hearings are fair, and corrective actions are taken when districts fail to comply. Eliminating the Office of Special Education Programs and the Office for Civil Rights will remove the federal backstop and could embolden states to ignore the law. Cutting the Office for Civil Rights will severely limit enforcement of Title IX and Section 504, which protect students from discrimination based on sex, disability and race.“These layoffs send a chilling message to families of children with disabilities,” said Keith Altman, founder of K Altman Law . “Federal oversight is the cornerstone of IDEA; without it, states may cut corners on services or ignore discrimination claims. Our firm calls on the administration to restore staffing levels and urges parents to stay vigilant.”Families concerned about special education services should contact K Altman Law for a consultation. Our attorneys help parents navigate IEP disputes, due process hearings and discrimination complaints.

