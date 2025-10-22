The Arc and Disability Advocates Warn Education Department Layoffs Will Unravel IDEA Enforcement
OSERS’ capacity has already been weakened; union reports indicate that almost all staff at the Office for Civil Rights were terminated, leaving unresolved discrimination complaints and jeopardizing enforcement.[2]
IDEA requires timely evaluations, appropriate placements and procedural safeguards for students with disabilities. Federal oversight through OSERS and OCR ensures uniform application across states. If states are left to self police, disparities could widen, and students may be denied services. Section 504 and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) provide additional protections against discrimination in education. Cutting the staff that investigates violations will effectively deprive families of a remedy.
“Parents fought for decades to secure the rights that IDEA guarantees. These layoffs jeopardize that hard-won progress,” said Keith Altman. “Our team stands ready to help families navigate the evolving landscape. We encourage parents to document any reductions in services or refusals to evaluate and to consult experienced counsel to protect their child’s rights.”
If you suspect your child’s IEP services are being curtailed or that your complaint has been ignored, contact K Altman Law. We can guide you through due process hearings, mediation and OCR complaints.
Keith Altman
K Altman Law
+1 888-984-1341
kalonline@kaltmanlaw.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.