The Arc and Disability Advocates Warn Education Department Layoffs Will Unravel IDEA Enforcement

Keith Altman

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the coalition’s outcry, leading disability organizations—including The Arc, National Disability Rights Network and the Council of Parent Attorneys and Advocates—have issued stark warnings that the Education Department’s layoffs could cause an “IDEA enforcement collapse.” The Arc explained that the Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS) administers billions of dollars in special education grants and ensures that states comply with IDEA. [1] OSERS’ capacity has already been weakened; union reports indicate that almost all staff at the Office for Civil Rights were terminated, leaving unresolved discrimination complaints and jeopardizing enforcement. [2] IDEA requires timely evaluations, appropriate placements and procedural safeguards for students with disabilities. Federal oversight through OSERS and OCR ensures uniform application across states. If states are left to self police, disparities could widen, and students may be denied services. Section 504 and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) provide additional protections against discrimination in education. Cutting the staff that investigates violations will effectively deprive families of a remedy.“Parents fought for decades to secure the rights that IDEA guarantees. These layoffs jeopardize that hard-won progress,” said Keith Altman. “Our team stands ready to help families navigate the evolving landscape. We encourage parents to document any reductions in services or refusals to evaluate and to consult experienced counsel to protect their child’s rights.”If you suspect your child’s IEP services are being curtailed or that your complaint has been ignored, contact K Altman Law . We can guide you through due process hearings, mediation and OCR complaints.

