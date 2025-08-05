K Altman Law Announces Inaugural K Altman Law Dr. Tim Markley Memorial Scholarship Recipient

Kaylyn Cooper Keith Altman

We are thrilled to honor Kaylyn and to celebrate Dr. Tim Markley’s enduring legacy through this scholarship” — Keith Altman

DETRIOT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- K Altman Law proudly announces Kaylyn Cooper as the first recipient of the K Altman Law Dr. Tim Markley Scholarship, an award established to honor the late Dr. Tim Markley, a visionary in education and lifelong advocate for student success.The scholarship celebrates students committed to advancing justice, educational equity, and advocacy for vulnerable populations—values that both Dr. Markley and K Altman Law hold dear.Kaylyn Cooper, a Juris Doctor candidate at the University of North Carolina School of Law, stood out for her extraordinary academic achievement and her passionate commitment to advocating for children and students navigating legal and educational challenges. Her work and vision reflect the core mission of K Altman Law: ensuring every individual’s voice is heard and protected.“We are thrilled to honor Kaylyn and to celebrate Dr. Tim Markley’s enduring legacy through this scholarship,” said Keith Altman , Founder and Principal Attorney of K Altman Law. “Dr. Markley dedicated his career to giving students opportunities and support, and Kaylyn’s journey exemplifies that spirit of advocacy and impact.”The K Altman Law Dr. Tim Markley Memorial Scholarship will continue to support emerging leaders in education and law, furthering K Altman Law’s commitment to student defense , special education advocacy, and equal access to justice.Media Contact:Dan Rothfelddanrothfeld@kaltmanlaw.comK Altman Law

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.