Auditor General DeFoor Releases Tobacco Settlement Fund Audits for 42 Health Care Facilities in 24 Counties

HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today announced the release of tobacco settlement fund audits for 42 health care facilities in Allegheny, Berks, Bucks, Centre, Chester, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Greene, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Philadelphia, Potter, Schuylkill, Tioga, Venango, Wayne and York counties.

“Our audits ensure hospitals have documentation to support the receipt of tobacco settlement funds before receiving reimbursement for uncompensated care,” Auditor General DeFoor said.

Reached in 1998, the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement settled state lawsuits brought against tobacco companies to recover costs associated with treating smoking-related illnesses. Pennsylvania’s Tobacco Settlement Act (Act 77 of 2001) allocated some of the billions of dollars in settlement funds to reimburse hospitals for providing care to uninsured patients.

The audit reports are linked below or available online at www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.

Allegheny County

Allegheny General Hospital

Allegheny Health Network Wexford Hospital

Alle-Kiski Medical Center

St. Clair Hospital

UPMC Mercy

UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside

Berks County

Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center

Reading Hospital

Bucks County

Lower Bucks Hospital

St. Luke’s Hospital Upper Bucks

Centre County

Mount Nittany Medical Center

Chester County

Phoenixville Hospital

Crawford County

Titusville Hospital

Cumberland County

Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center

Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center

Dauphin County

Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute

Greene County

UPMC Greene

Lackawanna County

Lehigh Valley Hospital Dickson City

Lancaster County

Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital

Lehigh County

St. Luke’s Hospital Bethlehem

Luzerne County

Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton

Lycoming County

UPMC Muncy

UPMC Williamsport

Monroe County

Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono

St. Luke’s Hospital Monroe

Montgomery County

Suburban Community Hospital

Montour County

Geisinger Medical Center

Philadelphia County

American Oncologic Hospital

Belmont Behavioral Hospital

Jefferson Health Northeast

Roxborough Memorial Hospital

St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children

Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Potter County

UPMC Potter

Schuylkill County

Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital

Lehigh Valley Hospital Schuylkill

St. Luke’s Hospital Miners

Tioga County

UPMC Wellsboro

Venango County

UPMC Northwest

Wayne County

Wayne Memorial Hospital

York County

Wellspan York Hospital

