Auditor General DeFoor Releases Tobacco Settlement Fund Audits for 42 Health Care Facilities in 24 Counties
HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today announced the release of tobacco settlement fund audits for 42 health care facilities in Allegheny, Berks, Bucks, Centre, Chester, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Greene, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Philadelphia, Potter, Schuylkill, Tioga, Venango, Wayne and York counties.
“Our audits ensure hospitals have documentation to support the receipt of tobacco settlement funds before receiving reimbursement for uncompensated care,” Auditor General DeFoor said.
Reached in 1998, the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement settled state lawsuits brought against tobacco companies to recover costs associated with treating smoking-related illnesses. Pennsylvania’s Tobacco Settlement Act (Act 77 of 2001) allocated some of the billions of dollars in settlement funds to reimburse hospitals for providing care to uninsured patients.
The audit reports are linked below or available online at www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.
Allegheny County
Allegheny Health Network Wexford Hospital
Berks County
Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
Bucks County
St. Luke’s Hospital Upper Bucks
Centre County
Chester County
Crawford County
Cumberland County
Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center
Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
Dauphin County
Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute
Greene County
Lackawanna County
Lehigh Valley Hospital Dickson City
Lancaster County
Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital
Lehigh County
Luzerne County
Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton
Lycoming County
Monroe County
Montgomery County
Montour County
Philadelphia County
St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children
Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Potter County
Schuylkill County
Lehigh Valley Hospital Schuylkill
Tioga County
Venango County
Wayne County
York County
Media Contact: April Hutcheson, Dept. of the Auditor General, 717-787-1381 or news@paauditor.gov
